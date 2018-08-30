DAWA judge profile: Julien Boulard

Julian Boulard, a wine educator in China, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Julien Boulard

Julien Boulard was born in Alsace and arrived in China in 2003 while studying Mandarin at University. After completing a Master Degree in International Affairs, he worked for five years for a wine importer in Nanning city, before setting up his own company – Zhulian Wines, specializing in wine education and marketing.

Thanks to his fluency in Chinese, his blog and his micro-blog « Weibo » soon attracted many readers and followers. Driven by his desire to learn, he started to study wine and became an accredited educator of the Bordeaux Wine School in China in 2008 (the only non-Chinese educator accredited in China). He then passed his WSET Diploma in 2012 and the Advanced Sommelier exam of the Court of Master Sommelier in 2016. He is now currently in the second phase of the Master of Wine program.

His reputation on social media, his proficiency in Chinese, his wine knowledge and his experience as a wine educator allowed him to become a key professional on the Chinese wine scene; on top of regularly publishing articles in Chinese wine media, he is also a judge at various wine competitions and he frequently hosts wine diners and tastings in major Chinese cities. Julien also writes a monthly column for DecanterChina.com.