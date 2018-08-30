DAWA judge profile: Anty Fung

Anty Fung, Certified Sommelier and manager of professional wine storage company Hip Cellar, is a new addition to the judging panel at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2018.

Anty Fung

Anty Fung is a Certified Sommelier and Certified Specialist of Wine, also with her WSET Diploma. She currently divides her time managing professional wine storage company Hip Cellar and a wine-and-dine concept AnOther Place.

She also develops a portfolio for online wine trading platform WWXplorer and teaches WSET courses at MWM Wine School by Debra Meiburg. Anty has diversified her global understanding of wine and F&B management with work exposure in Hong Kong, Las Vegas and the Maldives.