DAWA judge profile: Mathias Camilleri MS

Mathias Camilleri MS, Head sommelier at CÉ LA VI restaurant in Singapore, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018

Mathias Camilleri MS is currently Head sommelier at CÉ LA VI restaurant in Singapore. Originally from Paris, Mathias began his career in wine in 2011 by passing a wine degree at «Lycée Albert de Mun» in Paris.

He moved to the UK and spent almost 6 years there, starting as a Commis Sommelier at the Vineyard at Stockcross in Newbury. Six months later, he joined the Sommelier team at Medlar Restaurant where he spent three years. He subsequently became Head Sommelier at The Five Fields 1 Michelin starred restaurant.

In 2015 Mathias became UK Young Sommelier of the Year and International Young Sommelier Chaîne des Rôtisseurs. In 2017 he won UK Sommelier of the Year and achieved the Master Sommelier qualification.