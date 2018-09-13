DAWA judge profile: Wallace Lo

Wallace Lo, sommelier at HAKU in Hong Kong, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Wallace Lo

Wallace Lo is currently Group Sommelier and Restaurant Manager at HAKU in Hong Kong, having previously been Head Sommelier at The Park Lane, Hong Kong.

In 2015 he was 1st Runner-Up of the Best Sommelier of Asia & Oceania Competition, and the Champion of both Best Sommelier of Greater China and Best Sommelier of Hong Kong in 2013. He has been ranked among the Top 25 Sommeliers in Hong Kong by the Drink World Asia Magazine in both 2016 and 2015, and regularly sits on the tasting panel of Cru Magazine and Wine Luxe Magazine.

His previous sommelier roles have seen him work for restaurants such as Le Comptoir Group, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Hotel ICON and The French Window (now “French Window Brasserie and Bar”).