DAWA judge profile: Yin How Wong

Yin-How Wong, managing director of Vintry Group Wine Bars and Restaurants in Malaysia, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

A lawyer by training from the London School of Economics, Yin How Wong founded Vintry Cellars in 2005. As managing director, he currently oversees the operations of the Vintry Group of Wine Bars and Restaurants in Malaysia, which carry an extensive wine list of over 1,000 wine labels at their four outlets.

In 2010, he became the first Asian recipient of the AXA Millésimes Scholarship, which offers scholars hands-on experience at vineyards in Bordeaux, Burgundy, Languedoc, Douro and Tokaji. Yin-How is currently studying for the Master of Wine and is the Vice President of the Food and Wine Society of Kuala Lumpur, and was the founding secretary of the Sommeliers Association of Malaysia. Yin-How Wong has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since 2014.