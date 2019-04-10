DWWA judge profile: Miquel Hudin

Miquel Hudin is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Miquel Hudin

Miquel Hudin is a wine writer originally from California, now living in Catalunya, Spain. His career in wine started at one of the oldest cellars in Napa Valley, followed by working for Central European and Italian wine importers, during which he founded the Vinologue series of wine reference books.

In addition to publishing the website Hudin.com [https://www.hudin.com] and judging wine competitions around the world, he regularly contributes to Decanter, The World of Fine Wine, Harpers, and other magazines both in print and online. He concentrates mainly on the wines of Spain as well as Southern France, the Balkans, and Caucasus, having published a highly-regarded guide to the wines of the Republic of Georgia.

He was has been awarded a number of prizes including: Best Drink Writer of 2017 by the Fortnum & Mason Awards, the 2016 Geoffrey Roberts Award, and has been shortlisted for both the Millesima and Roederer Awards.

Follow Miquel on Twitter @hudin [https://twitter.com/hudin] as well as Instagram @mhudin [https://www.instagram.com/mhudin/]