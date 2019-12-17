Christmas Champagne deals

We've sourced some top Champagne deals this Christmas...

Who needs an excuse to drink Champagne? Not us, but if there’s a time of year to indulge in some fizz it’s Christmas. Thankfully this is the also the time of year when supermarkets and wine merchants come out with some of their best Champagne deals. Here’s a look of what’s hot where this Xmas and New Year.

Berry Brothers & Rudd is offering 25% off a bottle of Bollinger’s full and fresh Special Cuvée until 31st December, so you can pick up a bottle for £33.75. Why not get a magnum for New Year, down 20% to £80. Go to the deal

Pol Roger Brut & Rosé 2009



Fancy a splash of vintage bubbly this Christmas? Then head to Berry Bros where there is 20% off 2009 Pol Roger. Get the Brut for £60 a bottle, and the Rosé for £64. Go to the deal

Get two Champagnes from this famous house at a 25% discount ‘til the end of the year at Berry Brothers. The Grand Reserve is down to £37.13 and the Blanc de Blancs to £43.13. Go to the deal

Marks & Spencer is offering customers between £30 and £42 off a 6-case of Delacourt Champagnes, making the Brut, Medium Dry and Rosé wines just £20 each a bottle. An absolute snip. Go to the deal

Oeil de Perdrix Rosé NV

Majestic has this bright, raspberry-scented rosé at £19.99 a bottle on its Mix Six deal throughout December. Go to the deal

You can pick up this classic, Pinot-driven Champagne for £25.99 a bottle in Majestic’s Mix Six campaign up until New Year’s Eve too, saving you a tenner a bottle on the single bottle price. Go to the deal

Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée NV

Also at Majestic there’s a huge saving to be had on Laurent-Perrier’s La Cuvée, which is down to £26.99 (Mix Six) for the month, saving you £17 a bottle. Go to the deal

The world famous Veuve ‘Yellow Label’ is a perfect aperitif serve and at £29.99 in Majestic’s Mix Six it’s great value this Christmas too. Go to the deal

For something even more special, you can pick up a vintage Veuve Clicquot (2008 or 2012 depending on store stock) for £39.99. That’s a £22 saving on the single bottle price. Go to the deal

Until 2nd January Waitrose has Taittinger Brut Reserve down to £28 from £38. A great price for this zesty and well-balanced NV Champagne. Go to the deal

Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut NV

Splash out on a bottle of this exhilarating and intense Champagne and save 25% at Waitrose. Down from £44 to £33 until 2nd January. Go to the deal

A classy fizz with a steely finish, this scored 92 points in a recent Decanter tasting. Pick a bottle up this Christmas for just £30 (down from £40 until 1st January) at Tesco. Go to the deal

Pommery POP, NV

Also at Tesco and down £12 to a cool £22 a bottle is the bright, elegant and youthfully-packaged POP from famous house Pommery. Go to the deal

You can save £6 a bottle of this stone cold classic at Sainsbury’s throughout the Christmas period. Just £29 a bottle until 1st January. Go to the deal

Also at Sainsbury’s you can save £10 on this stylish and fruit-packed rosé from Bollinger. Down to £38 a bottle. Go to the deal

