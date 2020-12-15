For the taste of something closer to home this Christmas, try choosing one of these English sparkling wines as an alternative to Champagne.

UK produced a total of 10.5m bottles of wines in 2019, according to a 2020 Wine GB report.

72% of everything England produces is sparkling, and the wines are generally made from the same grapes as Champagne; Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are the two most widely planted varieties in England and, together with Pinot Meunier, they account for approximately 78% of the 3500 ha of vineyards planted in the UK*.

Some producers are also experimenting with Bacchus for its potential to make refreshing fizz with an English twist.

The climate and soil conditions – particularly in the south of England – are also very similar to the Champagne region, as well as the production method (using the ‘traditional method’), so for most of the premium English fizz, you still get the toasty, brioche flavours.

The international market for English wine has been growing too, with exports doubling between 2018 and 2019, according to figures released this year. Norway, the US, Canada and Australia are four of the biggest destinations for exports of English wine.

*Source: Wine Intelligence/WineGB Industry Survey 2020

English sparkling wines for Christmas

Try some of our top scoring wines tasted in 2020, in addition to some more affordable choices and exciting discovery bottles.

