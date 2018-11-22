Top-rated red Spanish wines for Christmas

Here are some of the best Spanish reds to seek out for Christmas drinking...





Rioja may be Spain’s most famous wine region, but there’s so much more to the country.

Below, we have listed our top-rated Spanish wines as rated by our experts.

From the elegant red fruits and spice of Rioja (perfect with lamb), to the darker fruited, muscular wines of Ribera del Duero (lovely with beef) and the meaty, plummy tones of Priorat (drink with furred game), these are the best red Spanish wines for Christmas that you can buy now.

Tempranillo-based Rioja is a great alternative to Pinot Noir, both sharing a red fruit character. Ribera de Duero, meanwhile, is a great Bordeaux alternative, as its dark fruits and muscular tannins echo the style of classed-growth Medocs.

Best red Spanish wines for Christmas:

