Discovery Theatre

Saturday, 12 November 2016

11.30am:     Significance of terroir in sparkling wine  

Winemaker and oenologist of Raventós i Blanc, Pepe Raventós Vidal, will talk through the significance of terroir in sparkling wine in this exciting blind tasting of seven wines.

1.15pm:        Expressions of Amarone    

 £15 SOLD OUT

Raffaele Boscaini, marketing director and seventh generation of the famous Boscaini family (founders of Masi), will guide you through a tasting experience that explores expressions of Amarone from Veneto.

  • Vaio Armaron, Amarone Classico della Valpolicella 1997
  • Campolongo di Torbe, Amarone Classico della Valpolicella 1997
  • Mazzano, Amarone Classico della Valpolicella 1997
  • Vaio Armaron, Amarone Classico della Valpolicella 2009
  • Campolongo di Torbe, Amarone Classico della Valpolicella 2009
  • Mazzano, Amarone Classico della Valpolicella 2009 
3pm:           Napa Valley Wines 

£15 SOLD OUT

Join Chris Hall, executive vice president of Long Meadow Ranch; Robert Baxter, export director of Joseph Phelps; and Vivien Gay, international sales manager of Silver Oak as they present six stunning wines from three prestigious wineries.

  • Long Meadow Ranch, EJ Church Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2013
  • Long Meadow Ranch, Merlot 2013
  • Joseph Phelps, Cabernet Sauvignon 2013
  • Joseph Phelps, Insignia 2013 (40th vintage)
  • Twomey, Soda Canyon Ranch Merlot 2012
  • Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon 2011
4.45pm:       Royal Tokaji – Single-vineyard Tokaji     

£15 SOLD OUT

The region’s continental climate means that conditions for  perfect Tokaji wines occur only three or four times a decade. Join Christopher Donaldson MW of Royal Tokaji as he dives into the production of single-vineyard Tokaji Aszú.

  • Mézes Mály, Dry Furmint 2010
  • Nyulászo, 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2013
  • Betsek, 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2008
  • Mézes Mály, 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2007
  • Szt Tamás, 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2000
  • Essencia 2008

