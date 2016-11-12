Discovery Theatre
Saturday, 12 November 2016
11.30am: Significance of terroir in sparkling wine
Winemaker and oenologist of Raventós i Blanc, Pepe Raventós Vidal, will talk through the significance of terroir in sparkling wine in this exciting blind tasting of seven wines.
1.15pm: Expressions of Amarone
Raffaele Boscaini, marketing director and seventh generation of the famous Boscaini family (founders of Masi), will guide you through a tasting experience that explores expressions of Amarone from Veneto.
- Vaio Armaron, Amarone Classico della Valpolicella 1997
- Campolongo di Torbe, Amarone Classico della Valpolicella 1997
- Mazzano, Amarone Classico della Valpolicella 1997
- Vaio Armaron, Amarone Classico della Valpolicella 2009
- Campolongo di Torbe, Amarone Classico della Valpolicella 2009
- Mazzano, Amarone Classico della Valpolicella 2009
3pm: Napa Valley Wines
Join Chris Hall, executive vice president of Long Meadow Ranch; Robert Baxter, export director of Joseph Phelps; and Vivien Gay, international sales manager of Silver Oak as they present six stunning wines from three prestigious wineries.
- Long Meadow Ranch, EJ Church Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2013
- Long Meadow Ranch, Merlot 2013
- Joseph Phelps, Cabernet Sauvignon 2013
- Joseph Phelps, Insignia 2013 (40th vintage)
- Twomey, Soda Canyon Ranch Merlot 2012
- Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon 2011
4.45pm: Royal Tokaji – Single-vineyard Tokaji
The region’s continental climate means that conditions for perfect Tokaji wines occur only three or four times a decade. Join Christopher Donaldson MW of Royal Tokaji as he dives into the production of single-vineyard Tokaji Aszú.
- Mézes Mály, Dry Furmint 2010
- Nyulászo, 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2013
- Betsek, 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2008
- Mézes Mály, 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2007
- Szt Tamás, 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2000
- Essencia 2008
