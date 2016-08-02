Skip to content »
Grand Tasting
11am - 5pm, Saturday 12 November
-
SOLD OUT
11am - 5pm, Sunday 13 November
Meet and talk to the world’s greatest producers, as they showcase their finest wines at this year’s Decanter Fine Wine Encounter.
Your ticket will give you full access to the Grand Tasting rooms, promising an unforgettable day as you walk around, taste and savour some of the best wines from top regions around the world.
