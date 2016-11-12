_________________________________________________________

Join Didier Depond as he guides you through a series of fantastic vintages, which illustrate just what makes these great names of Champagne so special. Both houses, which source grapes from the Côte des Blancs area of Champagne, have been part of the Laurent-Perrier group since 1989.

Speaker: Didier Depond, president of Champagne Salon & Champagne Delamotte

Salon 2004, 2002, 1999, 1997, 1996, 1988

Delamotte 2007, 2000, 1995, 1970

_________________________________________________________

Enjoy an unmissable vertical blind tasting of rare and exceptional vintages of Château Palmer wines since the arrival of Thomas Duroux. Château Palmer is the original ‘Super Second’, on legendary terroir in the heart of Bordeaux’s Margaux appellation.

Speaker: Thomas Duroux, CEO of Château Palmer

_________________________________________________________

A unique opportunity to discover the wonders of Rioja and taste historic fine wines. Celebrating the best of Rioja with four top estates: La Rioja Alta S.A., Marqués de Riscal, Viña Pomal and Compañía Vinícola del Norte de España.

Speakers: Julio Saenz, head winemaker at La Rioja Alta S.A., Alejandro López García, head winemaker of Viña Pomal

Moderator: Sarah Jane Evans MW, Decanter World Wine Awards co-Chair for Spain and Sherry

La Rioja Alta S.A., Gran Reserva 890 1978, 1981, 1995

Marqués de Riscal 1945, 1956, 1964

Viña Pomal 1966, 1978, 1985

CVNE, Viña Real Gran Reserva 1973

CVNE, Imperial Gran Reserva 1976

CVNE, Contino 1995

Three stellar wines will be presented in this remarkable masterclass, which will be an unforgettable experience for any lover of Right Bank Bordeaux wines. Enjoy an exceptional line-up of vintages going back to 1986, demonstrating the excellence of this leading St-Émilion château.

Speakers: Frédéric Faye, managing director of Figeac and Hortense Idoine-Manoncourt, president of Figeac

Petit Figeac 2013, 2012

La Grange Neuve de Figeac 2008

Château Figeac 2011, 2010, 2009, 2006, 2005, 2004, 1986

_________________________________________________________

Discover one of Chile’s most famous icon wines, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenere, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. Join Eduardo Chadwick as he takes you through a vertical tasting of Seña’s 10 great vintages, showcasing the wine’s impressive ageing potential.

Speaker: Eduardo Chadwick, president and owner of Seña