Masterclass – Saturday, 12 November 2016
11am: Discover Champagne Salon & Champagne Delamotte
£105 SOLD OUT
Join Didier Depond as he guides you through a series of fantastic vintages, which illustrate just what makes these great names of Champagne so special. Both houses, which source grapes from the Côte des Blancs area of Champagne, have been part of the Laurent-Perrier group since 1989.
Speaker: Didier Depond, president of Champagne Salon & Champagne Delamotte
- Salon 2004, 2002, 1999, 1997, 1996, 1988
- Delamotte 2007, 2000, 1995, 1970
1.30pm: Château Palmer – The evolution of the estate
£105 SOLD OUT
Enjoy an unmissable vertical blind tasting of rare and exceptional vintages of Château Palmer wines since the arrival of Thomas Duroux. Château Palmer is the original ‘Super Second’, on legendary terroir in the heart of Bordeaux’s Margaux appellation.
Speaker: Thomas Duroux, CEO of Château Palmer
4pm: Rioja through the ages
£105 SOLD OUT
A unique opportunity to discover the wonders of Rioja and taste historic fine wines. Celebrating the best of Rioja with four top estates: La Rioja Alta S.A., Marqués de Riscal, Viña Pomal and Compañía Vinícola del Norte de España.
Speakers: Julio Saenz, head winemaker at La Rioja Alta S.A., Alejandro López García, head winemaker of Viña Pomal
Moderator: Sarah Jane Evans MW, Decanter World Wine Awards co-Chair for Spain and Sherry
- La Rioja Alta S.A., Gran Reserva 890 1978, 1981, 1995
- Marqués de Riscal 1945, 1956, 1964
- Viña Pomal 1966, 1978, 1985
- CVNE, Viña Real Gran Reserva 1973
- CVNE, Imperial Gran Reserva 1976
- CVNE, Contino 1995
Masterclass – Sunday, 13 November 2016
11am: Château Figeac
£105 buy tickets here
Three stellar wines will be presented in this remarkable masterclass, which will be an unforgettable experience for any lover of Right Bank Bordeaux wines. Enjoy an exceptional line-up of vintages going back to 1986, demonstrating the excellence of this leading St-Émilion château.
Speakers: Frédéric Faye, managing director of Figeac and Hortense Idoine-Manoncourt, president of Figeac
- Petit Figeac 2013, 2012
- La Grange Neuve de Figeac 2008
- Château Figeac 2011, 2010, 2009, 2006, 2005, 2004, 1986
1.30pm: Seña’s history revealed through 10 great vintages
£105 buy tickets here
Discover one of Chile’s most famous icon wines, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenere, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. Join Eduardo Chadwick as he takes you through a vertical tasting of Seña’s 10 great vintages, showcasing the wine’s impressive ageing potential.
Speaker: Eduardo Chadwick, president and owner of Seña
- Seña 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014
