Learn from the experts at Decanter’s world-class tutored tastings. Masterclasses last 90 minutes, unless stated. (Tickets are sold separately to Grand Tasting tickets and places are strictly limited).

11am – 12.30pm: Tuscan Greats – £65

Speaker: Speaker: Monty Waldin, wine writer, winemaker and DWWA Regional Chair for Tuscany

This masterclass will capture the essence of Tuscan winemaking, from SuperTuscan Ornellaia to avant-garde Avignonesi’s single-site Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. Four contrasting Brunello di Montalcinos demonstrate that there is no single Montalcino style, and two outstanding micro-terroir wines in Chianti Rùfina and Chianti Classico highlight Chianti’s diversity. But it’s not all red in Tuscany: you will start with a refreshing San Gimignano Vernaccia white wine, and finish with a rare ‘meditation’ wine, a classic Vin Santo from near Florence.

• Cappella Sant’Andrea, Prima Luca, Vernaccia di San Gimignano 2015

• Monte Bernardi Sa’etta, Chianti Classico Riserva 2013

• Selvapiana, Bucerchiale, Chianti Rùfina Riserva 2013

• Avignonesi, Poggetto di Sopra, Vino Nobile di

Montepulciano 2016

• Argiano, Brunello di Montalcino 2010

• Val di Suga, Vigna Spuntali, Brunello di Montalcino 2015

• Casanova di Neri, Tenuta Nuova, Brunello di Montalcino 2015

• Castelgiocondo, Brunello di Montalcino 2005

• Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore 2012

• Capezzana, Vin Santo di Carmignano Riserva 2012

1.30pm – 3pm: Exploring Italy’s Top Volcanic Crus – £45

Speaker: John Szabo MS, volcanic wine expert

Italy is a leading source of volcanic wines, with an enviably rich collection of volcanic terroirs – both extinct and alarmingly active. Master Sommelier John Szabo, author of Volcanic Wines… Salt, Grit and Power, will lead you on a journey from north to south, from Soave to Sicily, pausing along the way to explore the magnificent volcanic landscapes of these key regions, including their history, culture and incredible wines.

• Casa d’Ambra, Frassitelli Biancolella, Ischia, Campania 2018

• Quintodecimo, Exultet, Fiano di Avellino, Campania 2018

• Benanti, Pietramarina Bianco Superiore, Etna, Sicily 2016

• Fattorie Romeo del Castello, Vigo, Etna Rosso, Sicily 2013

• Elena Fucci, Titolo, Aglianico del Vulture, Basilicata 2012

• Cantina Lonardo, Vigne d’Alto Enza, Taurasi, Campania 2012

• Gini, Contrada Salvarenza Vecchie Vigne, Soave Classico, Veneto 2010

• Vignalta Gemola, Colli Euganei, Veneto 2006

• Galardi, Terra di Lavoro, Campania 2007

• Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily 2010

4pm – 5pm: Vertical tasting of Mastroberardino’s Radici Riserva, Taurasi – £55

Speaker: Piero Mastroberardino, 10th generation Mastroberardino family & CEO

Mastroberardino is one of the oldest family-run wineries in Italy, producing premium wines in Campania for the past three centuries. The family played a fundamental role in the revitalisation of Campania’s ancient vines, and is considered solely responsible for the resurrection of the Fiano, Greco and Aglianico varieties in Campania. The winery’s Radici Riserva, Taurasi, is renowned around the world for its ageability and quality. Join Piero Mastroberardino in this masterclass as he shares his passion and knowledge, taking you through 10 vintages of this prestigious wine, from 1997 to 2014.

• Mastroberardino, Radici Riserva, Taurasi 2014

• Mastroberardino, Radici Riserva, Taurasi 2012

• Mastroberardino, Radici Riserva, Taurasi 2011

• Mastroberardino, Radici Antonio Riserva, Taurasi 2008

• Mastroberardino, Radici Riserva, Taurasi 2007

• Mastroberardino, Radici Riserva, Taurasi 2001

• Mastroberardino, Radici Riserva, Taurasi 2000

• Mastroberardino, Radici Riserva, Taurasi 1999

• Mastroberardino, Radici Riserva, Taurasi 1998

• Mastroberardino, Radici Riserva, Taurasi 1997