Decanter will hold its fourth Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter at the Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong on 18 November 2017.

An all-star cast of world-class wineries will join Decanter at the event, from Château Margaux to the greatest wineries of Spain, Italy and Australia.

This year, more than 600 wines from around the world will be available to taste in the Grand Tasting ballroom and wine lovers will also gain access to a range of masterclasses hosted by some of the world’s most prestigious estates.

Decanter has also partnered with California Wine Institute to bring the best of California to the event, featuring wines from iconic producers in the region in a dedicated space, including Beringer, Kendall-Jackson, William Hill Estate, Ridge Vineyards and more.

The full 2017 masterclass line-up will include:

• Château Margaux [SOLD OUT]

• Château de Beaucastel – iconic estate in Rhône

• Langton’s Fine Wines – Australia’s Premier League [SOLD OUT]

• Four decades of Rioja from Rioja’s most renowned estate – Bodegas Muga

• Agebility of California’s top wines

Tickets for the event is on sale now. For more information and booking tickets, please visit www.decantershanghai.com.