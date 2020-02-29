Discovery Theatre
A series of informal tastings lasting approximately 45 minutes.
Tickets are sold separately to Grand Tasting tickets and places are strictly limited.
Saturday 29 February 2020
11.15am: Bodegas Protos – the ‘founding father’ of Ribera del Duero – £20
Speaker: Marilena Bonilla, technical director and head winemaker
It’s a rare occurrence when the name of a producer ends up becoming, and representing, the name of an entire wine-making region. However, this is precisely the distinguished accomplishment Bodegas Protos has achieved. Founded in 1927, it is the oldest winery of this region and it initially went by the name Ribera de Duero; Ribera del Duero now, of course, is universally recognised as one of Spain’s pre-eminent regions. In this Discovery Theatre you will taste six wines from this signature winery, including a vertical of the Gran Reserva.
- Protos, 27, Ribera Del Duero 2016
- Protos, Finca El Grajo Viejo, Ribera del Duero 2016
- Protos, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2014
- Protos, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2009
- Protos, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2005
- Protos, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2001
1pm: Ramirez de Ganuza – three decades of reinventing Rioja – £20
Speaker: José Ramón Urtasun, winery owner
This groundbreaking Rioja winery is known for its pioneering techniques and singular approach towards winemaking. In 1989, at the age of 39 and with no winemaking background, Fernando Remírez de Ganuza set up his own bodega in Rioja and started to make wine. Not just any wine: concentrated, structured reds for long-term ageing. Instead of following local norms, he has continued to be a peerless innovator and visionary. Join us to taste three decades of his incredible wines.
- Remirez De Ganuza, Erre Punto, Rioja 2019
- Remirez De Ganuza, Blanco MG, Rioja 2014
- Remirez De Ganuza, Trasnocho, Rioja 2012
- Remirez De Ganuza, Blanco Reserva, Rioja 2012
- Remirez De Ganuza, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2005
- Remirez De Ganuza, Gran Reserva MG, Rioja 1994
2.45pm: Cooling influences, the unsung elegance of premium Portuguese wines – £20
Speaker: Dirceu Vianna Junior MW
Wine lovers may be forgiven for associating Portugal with warm weather and wine styles such as Port and Madeira, however this great country has much more to offer in addition to those iconic styles. Join Dirceu Vianna as he leads you through six outstanding wines that illustrate how certain aspects of Portuguese terroir can create cooling influences on the vines, leading to exemplary wines that are both refined and refreshing in style. In a global context Portuguese wines offer exceptional value for money and often astound consumers with the quality. This Discovery Theatre session, featuring wines from various regions in Portugal, will both surprise and delight you in equal measure.
- António Maçanita Winemaker, Fita Preta Touriga Vai Nua, Alentejano 2018
- Quinta de Soalheiro, Reserva, Vinho Verde 2017
- Rui Roboredo Madeira Vinhos, Quinta da Pedra Escrita Reserva, Douro 2017
- Sogrape Vinhos, Quinta dos Carvalhais Branco Especial Engarrafado, Dão 2015
- Alves de Sousa, Abandonado, Douro 2015
- Caves Transmontanas, Vértice Gouveio, Douro 2011
4.30pm: Discovering Galicia with Sarah Jane Evans MW – £20
Speaker: Sarah Jane Evans MW
Sarah Jane Evans MW hosts a memorable tour of the wines of Galicia with a selection of the five denominations: Rias Baíxas, Ribeiro, Valdeorras, Ribeira Sacra and Monterrei. From refreshing Atlantic whites grown in sight of the sea, to crisp lively reds, these regions have individual characteristics and a long shared history of winemaking. Pilgrims to Santiago de Compostela have passed by the vineyards and enjoyed the wines; the British imported them some centuries ago. This exciting tutored tasting introduces the key varieties in Galicia, revealing the fascinating history of the region, along with the current trends and styles in winemaking.
- Gargalo, Gargalo Godello, Monterrei 2019
- Adega a Coroa, A Coroa 200 Cestos, Valdeorras
- Bodegas La Val, Orballo, Rias Baixas
- Señorio de Rubiós, Rias Baixas 2018
- Bodegas Casal de Armán, Casal de Armán Tinto, Ribeiro 2018
- Adega Ramón do Casar, Ramón do Casar Treixadura, Ribeiro 2018
- Terras do Cigarrón, Mara Martín, Monterrei 2018
- Pago De Los Capellanes, O Luar do Sil Godello Sobre Lías, Valdeorras 2017
Strictly over 18s.
TICKET OFFICE : 020 3148 4484