20 award-winning wines to celebrate International Pinotage Day

Pinotage, a cross between Cinsaut and Pinot Noir, is a red South African variety developed in 1924 by Professor Abraham Perold.

Largely ignored for half a century, South Africa’s signature variety began gaining recognition internationally in the late 1980s, but still remains predominantly grown and produced in South Africa.

Difficult to grow, hard to vinify and marked for a potential burnt rubber character, Pinotage is a variety that has its disparagers, but when produced well South Africa’s national variety displays a range of red and black fruits like plum, currants, cherry and blackberry, banana and herbaceous characters. It gains additional complexity when aged in oak with notes of smoke, spice and chocolate.

Now in its sixth year, International Pinotage Day (celebrated on the second Saturday in October each year) aims to highlight this uniquely South African variety, and with results recently announced for the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards, what better way to celebrate than with an award-winning Pinotage – tasted and assessed by some of the world’s top wine experts.

DWWA 2020 Regional Chair for South Africa Greg Sherwood MW says ‘South Africa, in my opinion, is making the most exciting wines of any New World country at the moment… South Africa’s time is most definitely now.’

Discover benchmark examples of Pinotage with these 90+point wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards…

For more information on International Pinotage Day and how to take part in events on the day, visit the Pinotage Association’s website here.

DWWA 2020: Top South African Pinotage

Silver, 94 points

Intense dark fruit and sweet spice aromatic profile, cooked blackberry and dark cherries. Rich and full with mouth coating breadth.

Silver, 93 points

Freshly baked forest fruit tart aromas plus a touch of orange peel. Freshness and elegance on the palate.

Silver, 93 points

Gorgeous black cherry, cassis and coffee bean on the nose. Fine, elegant tannin with earthy complexity, fresh long finish.

Survivor, Pinotage, Swartland 2018 Silver, 93 points

Appealing nose of cherry yogurt with blackberry and mulberry flavours plus black tea. Touches of earth on the palate.

Silver, 90 points

Delicate yet precise nose of strawberry, cherry and floral aromas. Round and fleshy texture with a generous spicy finish.

Silver, 90 points

Lifted aromatic nose of plummy fruit, mulberries and cocoa. Crunchy tannin with dried fruit character, savoury to the finish.

Silver, 90 points

Lush and dense nose with black cherry lifted by blossom and violets. Full bodied and suave style with heady warmth.

Silver, 90 points

Brooding, dark aromas of black cherry and chocolate. Round and ripe on the palate with expressive fruit and structured finish.

Silver, 90 points

Dense bramble nose with hints of smoke and spice. Succulent and supple in the mouth with creamy oak to finish.

Silver, 90 points

Aromatic nose with raspberry, stewed plums and sweet spiced oak. Earthy character, soft mouthfeel and a smoky finish.

Silver, 90 points

Deep nose of cooked black fruit with savoury spices. Flamboyant on the palate, generous ripe tannin and long finish.

Silver, 90 points

Attractive nose of black and blueberry fruits and vanilla pod spice. Assertive tannin matched be dense black fruit and juicy acidity.