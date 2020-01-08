Celebrate Bourgogne Week with these DWWA award-winning Burgundy wines

Bourgogne Week is a unique occasion to sample the latest vintage (2018) of Burgundy wines available on the market and meet the importers and distributors from the local markets, as well as producers and negociants.

From 7-16 January, Bourgogne Week is being celebrated across London with more than 15 En Primeur tastings taking place over the two weeks. While wine writers, buyers and importers taste and assess the 2018 vintage, we look back at stellar examples of Burgundy award winners from the most recent Decanter World Wine Awards.

See below for DWWA 2019 Gold, Platinum and Best in Show winners.

Premium content: Top 2018 Côte de Beaune en primeur wines

For the fourth year, Bourgogne Week will also take place in Hong-Kong from 24 February to 1 March 2020 as well as in Tokyo, Japan in July 2020.

Top DWWA 2019 Burgundy wines

Best in Show

Points – 98

Wines like this rarely appear surrounded by a gaggle of peers, so judging them fairly can sometimes be difficult, but our judges weren’t in any doubt that this is an outstanding example of wine from this relatively small, 3.68-ha vineyard in the Puligny side of the Montrachets. It’s still relatively pale in colour with inspiringly complex, layered aromas of fleshy stone fruits, of baked bread, of freshly picked, grass-flecked wild mushrooms, cream and even a little of the nourishing sweetness of chicken stock. On the palate, this is structured and relatively broad in architecture but graceful, fresh and lively in its flavours. All the elements are in place for even more enchantment down the line, but this is not a forbidding young Grand Cru and it would make a great treat in the next year or two, too. Drink 2019-2030

Points – 97

Generosity is intrinsic to the promise of Meursault, but the village’s best wines always manage to express this with subtlety, freshness and an overall sappiness and vitality which means that great examples are never overweight or obvious. This Best In Show Charmes is a copybook example of just how engaging a combination that can be, with its fragrant drift of sweet lime subtly amplified by restrained oak, it offers poised and restrained palate wealth. It’s teasingly gratifying now, but may well be even better with a few cellar years under its belt. Drink 2019-2028