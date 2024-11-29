International Maratheftiko Day: Awarded wines to try

When exploring the small island of Cyprus, one will encounter several lesser-known indigenous grape varieties, including the red grape Maratheftiko.

Known by many names including Vamvakada, Pampakia, Mavrospourtiko and Aloupostafylo, Maratheftiko is an ancient local variety that was rediscovered about 30 years ago. Though it is cultivated in small quantities, this grape is capturing the attention of wine lovers and redefining perceptions of Cypriot winemaking.

Unlike most grape varieties, Maratheftiko cannot self-pollinate. As a result, it is co-cultivated with other varieties that flower around the same time (often the white Spourtiko) to ensure proper fertilization and fruit growth. This trait creates challenges in cultivation, such as millerandage (the uneven growth of berries in a bunch), yet many producers are committed to promoting the variety’s virtues.

Scroll down to discover award-winning Maratheftiko wines from DWWA 2024

The largest plantings are found in Vouni Panagia–Ampelitis PDO, located in the Paphos district of Cyprus. The region is characterised by its high altitudes, which contribute to the wines’ structure and complexity.

Maratheftiko wines are typically deep-coloured and full-bodied. They are characterised by their red fruits, subtle floral aromas, soft tannins, and refreshing high acidity. They respond well to oak maturation, with good examples offering long ageing potential and developing complex flavours of chocolate and coffee.

Celebrated on 1 December, International Maratheftiko Day was established to raise awareness and highlight this promising Cypriot grape. To mark the occasion, find below five award-winning varietal and blended Maratheftiko wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2024, to kick-start your exploration.

International Maratheftiko Day: Five awarded wines to try

Askon Art, Mavri Xira Yannudi-Maratheftiko, Pitsilia 2022

Gold, 95 points

Impeccably fruit focused with tons of ripe blueberries and raspberries and a light-footed smattering of smoky oak. Buoyant and juicy with crunchy tannins and tense acidity. Alcohol 13.5%

Tsiakkas Winery, Vamvakada, Limassol 2021

Silver, 90 points

Blackberries and red cherries with white pepper spice and rosemary character. The palate has a vibrant acidity and moderate body. Alc14%

Zambartas, Maratheftiko, Limassol 2018

Bronze, 88 points

Ambitious nose with clear and precise forest fruit notes, dried lavender and coffee beans. Tight palate. Alc 14.5%

Tsangarides Winery, Maratheftiko Organic 2022

Bronze, 87 points

Green coffee beans and red currants aromas. Juicy on the palate, with soft tannins, persistent. Alc 14.5%

Kolios Winery, Saint Fotios Maratheftiko, Regional Wines, Paphos 2020

Bronze, 87 points

Aromas of violets and lavander with red cherries and plums notes. Well integrated tannins, soft and generous. Alc 15%

