The New Zealand Cellar showcases DWWA 2019 award-winning wines

Visit The New Zealand Cellar to save on Decanter World Wine Awards 2019 award-winning wines from New Zealand and Australia, this September only.

The New Zealand Cellar, located in Brixton, South East London (UK) specialises in selling wines from some of New Zealand’s finest vineyards. Founded in 2014 by Melanie Brown, The New Zealand Cellar is a celebration of New Zealand’s breath-taking geographic diversity and expert winemaking ability. Driven by the desire to educate the world on the breadth and depth of New Zealand’s inspiring wine culture, they offer free in-store wine tastings and have knowledgeable and friendly staff on hand at all times to help you make the right decision in purchasing.

This September only, The New Zealand Cellar is offering 10% off expertly selected mixed cases of DWWA 2019 award-winning wines, showcasing 12 medal winners from New Zealand and Australia. With the largest selection of premium kiwi wine in the northern hemisphere and a stellar selection of Australian wines, The New Zealand Cellar is the go-to to discover the best of these countries’ wine regions, and their DWWA 2019 mixed cases are the perfect way to discover some stand-out benchmark wines.

Celebrate the New Zealand and Australian winners of Decanter World Wine Awards 2019 with these special mixed cases, and receive 10% off in store and online with the promo code DWWAWINNERS throughout the whole of September.

New Zealand and Australia Mixed Case (6 bottles):

Akitu, A1 Pinot Noir 2016

Jansz Cuvee NV

Yalumba the Cigar 2015

Wakefield, Jaraman Chardonnay 2016

Pewsey Vale The Contours Riesling 2012

Peregrine, Pinot Noir 2014

New Zealand Mixed Case (6 bottles):

Trinity Hill, Chardonnay 2016

Nautilus, Estate Chardonnay 2016

Akitu, A2, Pinot Noir 2016

Craggy Range, Te Muna Road, Pinot Noir 2014

Villa Maria Gimblett Gravels Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot 2016

Te Awa Left Field, Albariño 2018

The New Zealand Cellar



Address: The New Zealand Cellar, Pop Brixton, Unit S15, SW98PQ, Brixton, London

Website:www.thenewzealandcellar.co.uk

Promotion period: 1-30 September 2019

Promotion details: 10% off mixed cases of DWWA 2019 award-winning wines all month online and in-store

Online promo code: DWWAWINNERS

Follow The New Zealand Cellar

Twitter @NZcellar

Instagram @thenzcellar

Facebook The New Zealand Cellar