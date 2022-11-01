Shopper’s guide: DWWA-winning wines from Morrisons

Morrisons is one of Britain’s supermarket big-hitters, with almost 500 stores across the country. The retailer turned in a stellar performance at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards, claiming a host of Gold, Silver and Bronze awards, as well as a Value Best in Show.

A mere 50 wines in this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards, from the 18,244 wines tasted, were awarded the top accolade of Best in Show. Of those, just nine were awarded Value Best in Show, an award for top-performing wines that retail for less than £15 a bottle. These wines represent outstanding quality and price.

Morrisons The Best Gran Montaña Reserve Malbec 2020 from Argentina’s Uco Valley is therefore well worth seeking out. Judges awarded this deep, dense, sinewy but structured Argentinian wine 97 points – and at £8 a bottle, this wine is hard to beat on price and quality.

Another Morrisons The Best wine was awarded a Value Gold – indicating that this premium range does live up to its name. Morrisons The Best Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie 2020 was awarded 95 points with the judges noting its citrus and saline notes. It, too, costs £8, making it excellent value for money.

From among Morrisons’ 18 Silver medals, it’s difficult to earmark just a few to recommend, although a number of The Best wines demonstrate this range’s depth.

Judges awarded Morrisons The Best Botrytis Semillon 2018 from Australia 92 points for its apricot and honey notes, while Morrisons The Best Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2021 (90 points) showed excellent typicity with its plum and dark cherry fruit.

In the fortified category, Morrisons The Best Pedro Ximénez NV sherry (90 points) impressed judges with its deep, caramel-rich fruit. Morrisons The Best Late Bottled Vintage 2016 Port showed all the red-fruit and spice character you’d expect from an LBV, for which judges awarded it 90 points.

On quality, range and price, Morrisons has much to offer, both in-store and online. Find the full range of Morrisons winners at this year’s DWWA below.

DWWA Shoppers’ Guide: Morrisons

*Value Gold, Platinum or Best in Show denotes wines under £15 retail

Best in Show

Morrisons, The Best Gran Montaña Reserve Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2020

Value Best in Show, 97 points

£8

This Value Best In Show from Uco underscores the colossal potential on offer here. This wine is a dense, opaque purple-black-red in colour with huge saturation on the sides of the glass after a swirl. It’s opulently fruity too, with billowing damson and sloe pointed up by notes of tea leaf and rose. You might, from the aromas, be expecting a fruit bomb — but this is purer, finer and fresher than that, with ample sinew, sap and ripely leafy inner freshness. Can anywhere in the world compete with red-wine value of this order at present? Alc 14%

Gold

Morrisons, The Best Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie, Loire, France 2020

Value Gold, 95 points

£8

Terrific value here: clean, pure and fresh. Lemony aromas with a saline note, ripe and concentrated on the palate, a gently acidic finish. Alc 12%

Silver

Isoletta, Lucido Pinot Grigio, Sicily, Italy 2021

Silver, 93 points

£4.60

Nicely aromatic nose, showing pure fruit aromas of bananas and pineapple. Very juicy and approachable, light and crisp on the palate. Alc 12.5%

64 Edge, South African Sauvignon Blanc, Western Cape, South Africa 2021

Silver, 90 points

£8.50

Tangy, juicy, and fresh. Loaded with apple aromatics and apple blossom, then slate and flint nuance on a dry, mineral seam. Alc 13%

Morrisons, The Best Chablis, Burgundy, France 2020

Silver, 90 points

£15

A bit Côte-d’Or-ish, with aromas of ripe apple, hazelnut, fennel and butter. A lovely wine with lingering, refreshing acidity. Alc 12.5%

Morrisons, The Best Falanghina, Campania, Italy 2021

Silver, 90 points

£7.25

Ripe aromas of apricots, peaches, pear, apple and lemon. Very refreshing on the palate, medium body and persistent finish. Alc 12.5%

Morrisons, The Best Gewurztraminer, Alsace, France 2020

Silver, 90 points

£10

Enticing, with hints of honey, floral blossom and vanilla lead to a creamy palate of candied quince. Alc 14%

Morrisons, The Best Sancerre, Loire, France 2020

Silver, 90 points

£16

Attractive fruit and floral aromatics. Citrus characters on the palate with tropical nuances. Finishes long and elegant. Alc 13.5%

Workshop Wine Co, Mastercraft Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

Silver, 90 points

£8

Fresh apple with pungent passionfruit, pineapple and basil aromas. Full on the palate, with a defined vein of acidity. Alc 13.5%

Consulvinus, Cidade Branca, Alentejo, Portugal 2021

Silver, 92 points

£8

Eucalyptus and black cherry nose with bright cherry fruit character in the mouth. Long, chalky finish. Expresses the region and varieties well. Alc 14%

Morrisons, The Best Marqués de los Rios Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2014

Silver, 91 points

£12.50

Complex nose of tobacco, leather, and dried fruit with hints of nuts. The palate is focussed and fresh with grainy tannins. Alc 13.5%

Morrisons, The Best St-Emilion, Bordeaux, France 2019

Silver, 91 points

£12

Pretty aroma of black fruit with touches of vanilla. Creamy on the palate, well-rounded and supple, sensual, soft and enticing. Alc 13.5%

Morrisons, The Best Fleurie, Beaujolais, France 2020

Silver, 90 points

£9.50

Lovely, lifted aromatics of raspberry and cream, palate of red fruit and ever so subtle tannins. Alc 13%

Morrisons, The Best Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo, Italy 2021

Silver, 90 points

£8.50

Attractive nose, lovely ripeness and purity to the plum and dark cherry. A hint of leather also. Appealing and fresh palate. Moreish. Alc 12.5%

Morrisons, The Best Negroamaro, Puglia, Italy 2021

Silver, 90 points

£7.25

Fleshy black fruits nose, displaying liquorice, aromatic herbs and dark cherry fruit aromas. Firm tannins, poised and well presented. Alc 13.5%

Morrisons, The Best Botrytis Semillon, New South Wales, Australia 2018

Silver, 92 points

£7.25 | 37.5cl

Rich, apricots and honeyed aromas followed by the full breakfast tray of flavours-rich apricot jam, marmalade and honey. A good value wine. Alc 9.5%

Morrisons, The Best Sauternes, Bordeaux, France NV

Silver, 90 points

£12 | 37.5cl

Pretty bouquet of stone fruit, with peach, candied quince and plum to the fore. Charming if lightweight on palate. Alc 14%

Morrisons, The Best Palo Cortado, Jerez, Spain NV

Silver, 90 points

£6.25 | 37.5cl

Intense caramel notes with rum and raisin notes on the palate. Quite fiery but a good expression for the price. Alc 19%

Morrisons, The Best LBV Port, Portugal 2016

Silver, 90 points

£11.50

Ripe floral, spice and red fruit nose and palate. It’s a well-made interpretation with gentle tannins and a long, sweet candied cherry finish. Alc 20%

Morrisons, The Best Pedro Ximénez, Jerez, Spain NV

Silver, 90 points

£6.50 | 37.5cl

This is stupendous stuff for an entry level PX. Deep flavours of carob fruit, caramel and dried figs. Great balance for such a sweet wine. Great PX expression! Alc 17%

