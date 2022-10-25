Shopper’s guide: DWWA-winning wines from Tesco

Tesco is the UK’s largest supermarket chain and its range of wines is suitably broad and varied. Below discover just a few picks of the leading retailer’s top performers to try from this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards.

Tesco‘s wine range includes seven Silver medal winners from this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards – among them the characterful Taylor’s LBV 2017. Judges awarded this Port 92 points, noting its dense, chocolatey depths and smooth, ripe tannins.

From New Zealand, two wines – both from the same Marlborough producer – were awarded Silver: Te Pā Signature Series Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (92 points) and Te Pā Signature Series Pinot Noir 2019 (90 points). With its nose of grapefruit and mango, the Sauv Blanc displays ripeness along with its typical varietal character. The Pinot Noir is another excellent example of its type from this region, with wild berries and structured tannins.

Two very different wines from Italy were also awarded Silver. Own-brand Tesco Finest Primitivo 2021 from Abruzzo earned 90 points, and at just £7 it offers a generous, easy-going palate of jammy, plummy fruit. More restrained in style, Ascheri Barolo 2018 (91 points) displays typical floral notes and characteristic earthiness of the Nebbiolo variety.

Keenly priced at £7.50, Vidigal Wines Porta 6 2020 from Lisboa (92 points), a blend of Portuguese grape varieties Arinto and Viosinho, along with Chardonnay, has floral aromas and mouth-watering citrus notes on the palate.

Rounding out Tesco’s Silver medal range is Wynns The Siding 2019 (90 points), a deeply flavoured, varietal Cabernet Sauvignon from Coonawarra. Concentrated, rich and warm, this is an unmissable choice for Coonawarra Cab fans.

There are more than 2,000 Tesco stores across the UK and an online shop, so Tesco’s wines are easy to track down. Find the full list of DWWA medal winners to find at your local below.

DWWA Shoppers’ Guide: Tesco

Silver

Te Pā, Signature Series Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

Silver, 92 points

£9.75

Perfumed nose showing lots of white flowers, pink grapefruit and hints of mango. Harmonious acidity and fruit weight, pithy and juicy. Alc 13.5%

Vidigal Wines, Porta 6, Lisboa, Portugal 2020

Silver, 92 points

£7.50

Ripe lemony and floral nose and palate with a pretty texture, lively acidity and a long, herbal finish. Alc 13%

Ascheri, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2018

Silver, 91 points

£23

Plum, violet, rapeseed with earthy tones. Concentration and supple oak structure to develop much further with lovely grippy tannins. Alc 14.5%

Te Pā, Signature Series Pinot Noir, Marlborough, New Zealand 2019

Silver, 90 points

£15

Subtle depth with wild strawberry, dark cherry and raspberry aromas with leafy notes. Lovely lift on the palate, structured tannins. Alc 13.5%

Tesco, Finest Primitivo, Terre di Chieti, Abruzzo, Italy 2021

Silver, 90 points

£7

Jammy notes of cherry and plum are backed by spiciness. The palate is intense, round and velvety with long aftertaste. Alc 14%

Wynns, The Siding, Coonawarra, South Australia 2019

Silver, 90 points

£15

Dense, deep and rich, with concentrated fruits and sweet oak notes. Good intensity of fruit on the palate. A nice wine for the price. Alc 13.6%

Taylor’s, LBV Port, Portugal 2017

Silver, 92 points

£15

Dense with a hint of dark chocolate concentration on the nose; similarly rich and well defined on the palate with firm ripe tannins on the finish. Rather lovely. Alc 20%

Bronze

Ascheri, Gavi di Gavi, Piedmont, Italy 2021

Silver, 89 points

£13

Grapey aromas with a lemon tension, notes of bitter almonds, and a slight spritz. Quite commercial. Alc 13.5%

Planeta, L’Amistanza Fiano-Grecanico, Sicily, Italy 2021

Silver, 89 points

£10

Characterful wine with floral notes and hint of white pepper. Quite juicy, with weight and texture. Alc 12.5%

Tesco, Finest Pecorino, Terre di Chieti, Abruzzo, Italy 2021

Bronze, 88 points

£7

Clean lime tree, hazelnut, lime, grapefruits aromas. Fleshy, white peach notes on the palate. Nicely made. Alc 13%

Codice Citra, Vista Castelli Trebbiano d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo, Italy 2021

Bronze, 87 points

£4

Fresh and crisp, with hints of almond on the nose, lovely texture and long aftertaste. Alc 11.5%

Caparelli, Soave, Veneto, Italy 2021

Bronze, 86 points

£4.50

A pretty nose of flowers and citrus fruits with a good mineral note. A simple wine. Alc 11%

Tesco, Finest Passerina, Terre di Chieti, Abruzzo, Italy 2021

Bronze, 86 points

£7

Appealing citrus and mineral character aromas. Nice introduction to Passerina. Good value for money. Alc 13%

Rocca Alata, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy 2019

Bronze, 88 points

£17

Smoky, tangy fruit with high acidity, a tad of sweetness on the bright and a light palate. Alc 14.5%

Tesco, Finest Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo, Italy 2019

Bronze, 88 points

£7

Deep plum and cherry on the nose and palate. Good fresh notes typical from Montepulciano. Alc 13.5%

Codice Citra, Vista Castelli Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo, Italy 2020

Bronze, 87 points

£4.75

Bright, black cherry fruit aromas with a touch of greenness. Elevated concentration and vibrant acidity. Alc 12.5%

Gordon Ramsay, Intenso Rosso, Abruzzo, Italy 2020

Bronze, 86 points

£10

Easy drinking, with juicy wild berries on the nose, some toasty and woody notes. Intense mouth. Alc 14%

Ken Forrester, Misfits Cinsault, Western Cape, South Africa 2021

Bronze, 86 points

£9

Interesting hibiscus, cherry cola, and fermented ginger beer characters. Quite unctuous on the finish. Alc 12.5%

Rocca Alata, Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy 2021

Bronze, 86 points

£7.25

Light, fresh and tangy red berries with leafy characters and a simple, soft tannin finish. Alc 12.5%

Dow’s, Master Blend Finest Reserve Port, Portugal

Bronze, 88 points

£12.50

Dense and quite extractive, sweet and plummy on the palate with a clean fresh, vibrant finish. Alc 20%

