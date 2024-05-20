The 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) marked the wine competition’s biggest year to date, with 18,250 wines tasted from 57 countries. Across two weeks, 236 wine experts, including 53 Masters of Wine and 16 Master Sommeliers, awarded 50 Best in Show, 125 Platinum, 705 Gold, 5,604 Silver and 8,165 Bronze medals.

Join us at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) NYC this June, where you will have the opportunity to sample 27 of these top awarded Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines at the DWWA winners’ bar.

The full line-up of award-winning wines comprises:

Sparkling

Collery, Blanc De Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne, France NV

100% Chardonnay

Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol 12%

Gusbourne, Blanc De Blancs, Kent/Sussex, United Kingdom 2018

100% Chardonnay

Best in Show, 97 points | Alc 12%

House of Arras, Blanc De Blancs, Tasmania, Australia 2014

91% Chardonnay, 9% Pinot Noir

Platinum, 97 points | Alc 13.2%

André Chemin, Brut Premier Cru Millésime, Champagne, France 2012

67% Pinot Noir, 33% Chardonnay

Gold, 95 points | Alc 12.5%

Jacquart, Mosaïque Brut, Champagne, France NV

40% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir, 25% Pinot Meunier

Gold, 96 points | Alc 12.5%

Whites

Weingut August Eser, Hattenheimer Wisselbrunnen Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Rheingau, Germany 2021

100% Riesling

Best in Show, 97 points | Alc 12.17%

Corte Sermana, Sermana Riserva, Lugana, Veneto, Italy 2017

100% Turbiana

Platinum, 97 points | Alc 13%

Mikra Thira, Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2021

95% Assyrtiko, 5% Aïdani

Platinum, 97 points | Alc 13.5%

Neil Ellis Wines, Whitehall Chardonnay, Elgin, South Africa 2021

100% Chardonnay

Platinum, 97 points | Alc 13%

Kabola Winery, Unica, Istria, Coastal, Croatia 2019

100% Malvazija Istarska

Gold, 96 points | Alc 14%

Kenwood Vineyards, Six Ridges Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, California, United States 2020

100% Chardonnay

Gold, 96 points | Alc 14%

Brancott Estate, Letter Series B Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2022

100% Sauvignon Blanc

Gold, 95 points | Alc 13.5%

Reds

Bodegas Bardos, Moradillo De Roa, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2020

100% Tinta del País

Platinum, 97 points | Alc 15%

Colli Di Poianis, Schioppettino, Colli Orientali del Friuli Prepotto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2018

100% Schioppettino

Platinum, 97 points | Alc. 14%

Marco Abella, Clos Abella, Priorat, Spain 2019

70% Cariñena, 30% Garnacha

Platinum, 97 points | Alc. 14.5%

San Pedro, 1865 Prelusion, Maipó Valley, Chile 2019

72% Cabernet Sauvignon, 18% Cabernet Franc, 10% Merlot

Platinum, 97 points | Alc 14.5%

Château De Crouseilles, Madiran, Southwest France, France 2020

70% Tannat, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon

Gold, 96 points | Alc. 14.5%

Chateau Le Bon Pasteur, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 2020

80% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Franc

Gold, 96 points | Alc 14.5%

Alessandro Berselli Vini D’italia, Ruppiano, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2021

40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot, 10% Petit Verdot, 20% Cabernet Franc

Gold, 95 points | Alc 14%

Bodegas Tarón, Tarón Cepas Centenarias, Rioja, Spain 2018

100% Tempranillo

Gold, 95 points | Alc 13.5%

Castello Di Vicarello, Maremma Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2016

45% Cabernet Franc, 45% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Petit Verdot

Gold, 95 points | Alc 14%

Clos De Lôm, Casa Las Monjas, Valencia, Spain 2019

100% Monastrell

Gold, 95 points | Alc 14.5%

Domaine de l’Amandine, Côtes du Rhône Villages Séguret, Rhône, France 2021

60% Grenache, 40% Syrah

Gold, 95 points | Alc 14%

Greenock Creek, Roennfeldt Road Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2018

100% Shiraz

Gold, 95 points | Alc 14.5%

Trapiche, Terroir Series Finca Ambrosía Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2020

100% Malbec

Gold, 95 points | Alc 14.5%

Weingut Martin Waßmer, Schlatter Maltesergarten Pinot Noir GC, Baden, Germany 2020

100% Pinot Noir

Gold, 95 points | Alc 13.5%

Fortified

Cálem, 40 Year Old Tawny, Port, Portugal NV

25% Touriga Franca, 25% Touriga Nacional, 25% Tinta Barroca, 25% Tinta Roriz

Best in Show, 97 points | Alc 20%

The Grand Tasting is at the heart of the DFWE and will take place in the beautiful Bay Room, on the 60th floor of Manhatta featuring breathtaking panoramic views of Manhattan and its surrounding waterways. Guests can purchase tickets for the walk-around grand tasting, trying highly acclaimed vintages and mingle with top wine producers from all over the world. With outstanding fine wines presented from 50 highly prestigious producers from around the world, the DFWE NYC is set to be an unforgettable day of fine wine tasting.

You will also have the opportunity to attend four exceptional masterclasses throughout the day.

Learn from the experts at our world-class 75-minute tutored tastings:

Masterclass 1 | 10:00am – 11:30 am – Haut-Brion, La Mission Haut-Brion and Quintus: stars of the left and right bank

Masterclass 2 | 12:30pm – 1:45pm – The Peter Michael Winery: A retrospective tasting

Masterclass 3 | 2:45pm – 4pm – M.Chapoutier: Tasting Hermitage terroir secrets

Masterclass 4 | 5pm – 6:15pm – Marqués de Murrieta: The 3 iconic single vineyards of Finca Ygay

Whether you are New York dwellers or short-term visitors, tickets are strictly limited so make sure you don’t miss out.