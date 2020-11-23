Winebuyers’ Wines of the Week: Discover & save on top-scoring wines

This week only, don't miss Winebuyers' Wines of Week offer to discover and save on Juliet Victor's Best in Show, Gold and Silver medal-winning wines, plus free shipping.

Now until Sunday 29 November, Winebuyers is offering 25% off Juliet Victor’s top-scoring wines from the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards, including Hungary’s only Best in Show medal winner – Juliet Victor, Édes Szamorodni, Tokaj, Hungary 2017.

The ‘Wines of the Week’ trio also includes Juliet Victor’s 92-point Dry Estate Furmint 2017 and the 96-point Bomboly Dry Furmint 2017, described by the expert DWWA judges as ‘Very expressive nose with intense citrus and slightly smoky aromas, framed by orange spice notes. Lively zesty acidity in harmony with a lovely fruit concentration.’

About Winebuyers

Winebuyers is an online wine club with a difference. They connect wine lovers directly to producers and specialist merchants worldwide.

Winebuyers is completely free for consumers to use and features over 50,000 wines from 40 countries. They don’t mark up prices or charge commission on any bottles, meaning you can buy wines at exactly the same price as you would from the source.

With a strong focus on hard-to-find European wines, you’ll be hard pressed to find some of their wines elsewhere in the UK. Producers and merchants benefit from increased exposure to their products, while customers can access an unrivalled collection of exciting wines, for no extra cost. Weekly special offers are sent to members with wine recommendations tried and tasted by their expert team.

Best in Show, 97 points

Szamorodni, famously, means ‘as it comes’ in Hungarian. If it comes like this, then it can’t come often enough. This bright gold Tokaji smells fresh and lively yet alluring and sensual too, with the fragrance of Harslevelu and the sweetly grapy appeal of Muscat Lunel joining the less focussed warmth and force of Furmint. On the palate, this is a decidedly rich wine with ample sweet unction. It guards all that aromatic finesse right the way through the palate, despite the sugars; there is some supporting acidity, but it is really the quiet, pale inner fire of the Fumint which brings balance. No question but that this could be aged with profit – yet it’s so delicious now, as it comes…

Gold, 96 points

Very expressive nose with intense citrus and slightly smokey aromas, framed by orange spice notes. Lively zesty acidity in harmony with a lovely fruit concentration.



Silver, 92 points

Smokey nose with a touch of exotic spices and peachy aromas. Really full bodied, powerful and generous, age worthy.

