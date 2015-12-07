Christmas Sherry picks

Decanter’s tastings team picks out the best sherries to drink this Christmas...



Sherry and food matching advice:

Treat Fino and Manzanilla as you would a white wine and serve them as cold as possible alongside hard cheeses, cured meats or prawns in garlic as an aperitif.

Good Amontillado pairs just as well with turkey as it does with a bowl of mixed nuts, while richer Oloroso should be tried with hung game or mature cheeses. Serve both cool.

Pedro-Ximénez is Christmas in a glass – deliciously sweet and viscous, with raisined, fruitcake flavours. If you can stomach it, drink a glass (chilled) with Christmas pudding. If not, pour some over ice cream for an alternative treat.

Christmas sherry recommendations:

