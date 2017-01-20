Decanter’s Great Sparkling Exploration
Trade Tasting 2017
Thursday 8 June, 1.30pm - 4.30pm
Join Decanter to explore some of the world’s finest sparkling wines. 60 top producers will be in attendance from Spain, Italy, France, New Zealand, Australia and many more countries.
Places are strictly reserved for wine trade and wine press only.
Masterclass
Sparkling Wine: New Trends from Around the World
Masterclass: 2pm-3pm
Join Decanter for a complimentary seminar hosted by industry experts Ronan Sayburn MS (WSET & The Wine Academy) and Justin Howard-Sneyd MW (Owner, The Hive Wine Consulting).
Discover the latest global trends emerging from the UK’s largest growing category, with over £1bn* in sales of sparkling wine and Champagne.
Learn more about how the emerging trends will impact your business and benefit your consumers.
*Source: WSTA.co.uk, article: sparkling wine and champagne sales to hit 2 billion by end of festive season
Places are strictly reserved for wine trade and wine press only - register for your complimentary ticket today.
Please note that places are limited. On the day, places will be allocated on a first come first served basis, so do arrive in good time to avoid disappointment.
Wines featured in the Masterclass:
- Gramona, La Cuvee Gran Reserva, Brut Nature, Cava, Spain 2012
- Benjamin Bridge, Nova Scotia, Canada NV
- Bortolomiol, Prior Brut, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2016
- Arras, EJ Carr Late Disgorged Brut, Tasmania, Australia 2003
- Arras, Rosé, Tasmania, Australia 2006
- Gusbourne, Blanc de Blancs, Kent, England 2013
- Schramsberg, Blanc de Noirs, California, USA 2011
- Bellavista, Vendemmia Satèn, Franciacorta, Lombardy, Italy 2011
- Champagne Janisson & Fils, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, France NV
- Champagne Bernard Lonclas, Cuvée Prestige Extra Dry, Champagne, France NV
Registration