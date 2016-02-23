Best value Burgundy 2014 – Stephen Brook

Stephen Brook has selected en primeur wines from the Burgundy 2014 vintage that offer best value for money - and are all 89 points and above.
More than 1,000 Burgundy 2014 en primeur wines were rated and tasted for Decanter by Gérard Basset OBE MW MS and Stephen Brook. See their overview of the Burgundy 2014 vintage.
Best value Burgundy 2014, by Stephen Brook:
Domaine Claudie Jobard, Montagne La Folie, Rully 2014
Firm nutty nose, toasty and assertive. Rich, full-bodied, and concentrated, with spiciness and fine acidity...
Domaine Patrick Guillot, Clos de Montaigu, Mercurey Premier Cru 2014
Fairly deep red. Muted cherry nose but quite dense...
Domaine Jean-Philippe Fichet, Vieilles Vignes, Bourgogne 2014
Domaine Daniel Barraud, La Roche, Mâcon-Vergisson 2014
Domaine Lebreuil, Aux Grands Liards, Savigny-lès-Beaune 2014
Ripe juicy cherry nose, upfront. Medium-bodied and sleek,...
Domaine des Varoilles, Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2014
Robert Chevillon, Vieilles Vignes, Nuits-St-Georges 2014
Fairly deep red. Sweet fruity nose, full of charm, displaying ripe red fruits....
Domaine Robert Groffier, Bourgogne, 2014
Rich cherry nose. Soft and juicy, decidedly forward and for immediate drinking...
Domaine Cordier Père et Fils, Pouilly-Fuissé 2014
Heady, rich apple nose. The full-bodied, concentrated, spicy palate has some grip and chewiness. It’s vigorous and long with impeccable…