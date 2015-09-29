Skip to content »
Decanter World Wine Awards, 8 de noviembre – 2 de marzo 2018
El concurso de vinos más grande y prestigioso del mundo
1. Fechas clave y precios – DWWA
2. Inscripción online
3. Cómo funciona DWWA
4. Envía tus muestras de vino
5. Cómo promover tu victoria
6. Reglas de participación – DWWA
Contacte el equipo de DWWA
Información sobre inscripciones
Carolina Jaén, +44 (0) 20 3148 4511
Información de pagos
T: +44 (0)203 148 4505 E:
payments@decanter.com
Información de envio de muestras
T: +44 (0)1580 715 725 E:
dwwa@sensiblewine.com
Contáctenos
Con agradecimiento a nuestro patrocinador