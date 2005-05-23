Great Wine Route – St Emilion

A trip to Bordeaux wouldn’t feel right without a visit to the Right Bank, and its ancient city of

St-Emilion. KATHLEEN BUCKLEY pops across the Dordogne to stock up on wine, food and history.

There’s nothing Mickey MOUSE about St-Emilion as a tourist destination. With its ochre-coloured, solid stone walls, vineyards with Roman pedigrees and 70 hectares of limestone caves, this is the real thing. And as a wine destination too, the medieval village of St-Emilion, a UNESCO World Heritage site, outshines the Médoc, Burgundy and Champagne for sheer beauty and accessibility to excellent wines.

I’ve never met a wine lover arriving in Bordeaux for the first – or the 50th – time who doesn’t include St-Emilion in the itinerary. This museum of a city, on slopes that rise from the banks of the Dordogne River and the surrounding luxurious rolling vineyard landscape of the Right Bank, makes a perfect weekend visit, or a base for a week-long foray into the world’s greatest concentration of appellation wines. And unlike many wine regions, if you travel with a partner who isn’t a wine fanatic there’s enough history here for everyone to go home happy.

For a wine lover – or amateur de vin – St-Emilion is textbook perfect.

