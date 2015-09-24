Impress your guests with scallop sashimi and a glass of…
Decanter Recipes
Latest Recipes
Barbecue sardines with garlic and lemon – and wines to match
How to barbecue sardines and wines to match...
Pancakes with rhubarb, apple, almonds and clotted cream – recipe
With today being Shrove Tuesday it seemed only natural that…
Winter drinks recipes
The best festive drinks...
Rillettes of mackerel on toasted Irish Soda bread
Rillettes of mackerel on toasted Irish Soda bread – by…
BBQ flank steak with wines to match – Michel Roux Jr
Ideal for a late summer barbecue...
‘Frosé’ cocktail – recipe
Try making your own 'frosé'...
Squid ink linguine with wines to match – Michel Roux Jr
Roux Jr matches squid with wines...
Tandoor grilled monkfish with a wine to match – recipe
An alternative summer barbecue...
Passion fruit pavlova with wines to match – Michel Roux Jr
Impress your guests with minimal work...
Veal steak with wines to match – Michel Roux Jr
Michel Roux Jr gives up more trade secrets...
Whole roast pigeon with peaches, turnips and sage
This recipe is bursting with bold flavours and original combinations...
Crispy sweetbreads, asparagus and almond purée – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
This dish will definitely get your taste buds going....
Recipe with quinoa and wines to match – Michel Roux Jr
See Michel Roux Jr's quinoa tartelettes and wines to match
Brownie, raspberry sorbet and crème anglaise – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
Brownie, raspberry sorbet and crème anglaise Ingredients: For the Brownie:…
Roasted rabbit, with cherry tomatoes, baby artichokes and roast pepper puree – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
Roasted rack and saddle of rabbit with wine to match…
Plum tomato tart with Parmesan biscuit, avocado and chorizo – recipe
Plum tomato tart with Parmesan biscuit, avocado and chorizo Chef:…
Chocolate and salted caramel tart with pecans – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
Chocolate and salted caramel tart with pecans with wines –…
Bucatini and watercress pesto with wines to match – Michel Roux Jr
A great vegetarian recipe, perfect for summer.
Champagne rhubarb, Earl Grey tea ganache, rose and white chocolate – recipe
Champagne rhubarb, Earl Grey tea ganache, rose and white chocolate…