Passion fruit pavlova with wines to match – Michel Roux Jr
Impress your guests with minimal work...
Brownie, raspberry sorbet and crème anglaise – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
Brownie, raspberry sorbet and crème anglaise Ingredients: For the Brownie: 65g milk chocolate 135g dark chocolate 150g diced butter 100g sugar 50g…
White chocolate and mascarpone mousse – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
White chocolate and mascarpone mousse served with strawberries and coulis – recipe by Michel Roux Jr Ingredients: To prepare the financier: 130g…
Chocolate and salted caramel tart with pecans – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
Chocolate and salted caramel tart with pecans with wines – recipe by Michel Roux Jr Ingredients: To prepare the pastry: 170g plain…
Champagne rhubarb, Earl Grey tea ganache, rose and white chocolate – recipe
Champagne rhubarb, Earl Grey tea ganache, rose and white chocolate This is a show stopping dessert, so easy to prepare and dress…
Individual cherry rolls served with rum Chantilly – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
Individual cherry rolls served with rum Chantilly Serves 4-6 Ingredients To prepare the pastry: 240g white flour 2 tbsps. white caster sugar…
Iced coffee soufflé – recipe
Iced coffee soufflé Chef: Cordon Bleu Cooking time: 30 minutes plus 2 hours freezing time Serves: 6 Course: Dessert Skill level: Medium…
Blood orange soufflés – recipe
Blood orange soufflés Contributed by Jen Yee Cooking time: 1 hour 15 minutes Serves: 8 Course: Dessert Skill level: Medium Ingredients: 8 medium blood…
Traditional rice pudding with poached peaches – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
Re-assess rice pudding with this recipe from Michel Roux Jr...
Meringue with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream – recipe
A simple but impressive and tasty dessert - the best kind
Brioche and butter pudding – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
Brioche and butter pudding Serves 4 and fills a round 20cm baking dish Ingredients 240g sliced brioche 3 whole eggs 100g white…