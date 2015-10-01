Blood orange soufflés Contributed by Jen Yee Cooking time: 1 hour 15 minutes Serves: 8 Course: Dessert Skill level: Medium Ingredients: 8 medium blood…
Fruit
Fig Clafoutis with Port Infused Cream – recipe
Fig Clafoutis with Port Infused Cream Contributed by Matthew Accarrino Cooking time: 1 hour Serves: 6 Course: Dessert Skill level: Medium Ingredients: Port Cream…
Apple puff pastry with Christmas spices – recipe by Michel Roux Jr.
Apple puff pastry with Christmas spices Ingredients: 500g block of puff pastry 4 tbsp Muscovado sugar 4 Cox apples 2 tsp cinnamon…
Buttermilk Cake with Riesling-Poached Pears – recipe
Buttermilk Cake with Riesling-Poached Pears Contributed by Tory Miller Cooking time: 1 hour 40 minutes Serves: 10 Course: Dessert Skill level: Easy Ingredients: Cake…
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie – recipe
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie Contributed by AJ Perry Cooking time: 4 hours 30 Minutes Serves: 8 Course: Dessert Skill level: Medium Ingredients: Crust 2 1/2 cups (350g) all-purpose…
Mozzarella cheesecake with berry sauce – recipe
Mozzarella cheesecake with berry sauce Chef: Rosanna Marziale Cooking time: 1 hour, plus 4 hours setting Serves: 4 Course: Dessert Skill level:…