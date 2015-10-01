Ideal for a late summer barbecue...
Meat
Whole roast pigeon with peaches, turnips and sage
This recipe is bursting with bold flavours and original combinations...
Marinated lamb chops with garlic and herb sauce – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
Marinated lamb chops with garlic and herb sauce Serves 4 as an canapé Ingredients 1 rack of spring lamb (with 8 bones)…
Pigeon, celeriac spaghetti and parsley condiment – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
See how to make this delicious recipe...
Pork loin, carrot spaghetti, roast parsnip and coriander condiment – recipe by Michel Roux Jr
Pork loin, carrot spaghetti, roast parsnip and coriander condiment Serves 4 Ingredients: 600g pork loin Ingredients for the condiment: 2 bunches of…
Chipotle-Braised Chicken Thighs with Poached Eggs – Recipe
Chipotle-Braised Chicken Thighs with Poached Eggs Contributed by Jenn Louis Cooking time: 30 minutes Serves: 6 Course: Main Skill level: Easy Ingredients:…