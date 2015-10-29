Mushroom Agnolotti recipe Serves 4-5 Ingredients For the Filling: 300g white mushrooms (or any edible wild mushroom) 60g grated Parmesan 50g fresh…
Pasta
Wild garlic and ricotta ravioli with lamb soup – recipe
Wild garlic and ricotta ravioli with lamb soup Chef: Giorgio e Gian Petro Cooking time: 2 hours, plus 2 hours resting Serves:…
Paccheri with tomato sauce and Parmesan – recipe
Paccheri with tomato sauce and Parmesan Chef: Cerea Brothers Cooking time: 1 hour Serves: 4 Course: Starter Skill level: Easy Ingredients: 240g…
Agnolotti with burrata and mint – recipe
Agnolotti with burrata and mint Chef: Alessandro Gavagna Cooking time: 90 minutes, plus resting/hanging time Serves: 4 Course: Starter Skill level: Medium…
Tagliolini with tuna, aubergine cream and burrata – recipe
Tagliolini with tuna, aubergine cream and burrata Chef: Salvatore Elefante Cooking time: 1 hour, plus 1 hour resting Serves: 6 Course: Starter…