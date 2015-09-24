Rosi Hanson has been writing about food, wine and the people involved for over 40 years. As a young writer she lived and worked in Burgundy where she wrote a column for a local paper about her experiences, as well as picking two harvests. Bitten by the food and wine bug, she then spent two years working for the cookery writer Elizabeth David at her legendary kitchen equipment shop in London. Today, Decanter are lucky to have her fabulous recipes which are part of her new book, Recipes from the French Wine Harvest.

Ebook and paperback versions are available from lulu.com. The ebook is also available from amazon.com, apple.com and other usual websites.