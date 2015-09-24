Casserole of Red Cabbage & Apples FOR 6 PEOPLE 1 red cabbage, weighing about 1 kg (2 lb) 1 tablespoon sunflower or…
Rosi Hanson has been writing about food, wine and the people involved for over 40 years. As a young writer she lived and worked in Burgundy where she wrote a column for a local paper about her experiences, as well as picking two harvests. Bitten by the food and wine bug, she then spent two years working for the cookery writer Elizabeth David at her legendary kitchen equipment shop in London. Today, Decanter are lucky to have her fabulous recipes which are part of her new book, Recipes from the French Wine Harvest.
Rosi's Recipes
Leg of Lamb Slow Cooked in Red Wine with Figs, Walnuts and Grapes
A wonderful combination of flavours, this is a great dish for early September when fresh walnuts and figs are in season. Leg…
Slow cooked Provençale beef recipe
This recipe is based on the one used by Mme Brunier of Domaine du Vieux Telegraphe from ‘La Cuisine Provençale’ by J.…
Tarte aux Quetschs: Plum tart Recipe
This open plum tart can use the yeast pastry or pâte sablée, a crumbly sweet pastry. These local plums are large, oval…