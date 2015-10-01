See Michel Roux Jr's quinoa tartelettes and wines to match
Vegetables
Plum tomato tart with Parmesan biscuit, avocado and chorizo – recipe
Plum tomato tart with Parmesan biscuit, avocado and chorizo Chef: Paul Foster Serves: 4 Cooking Time: 90 min Course: Starter Skill level:…
Jerusalem artichoke with coffee dressing – recipe
Scroll down to see the full recipe. Great Italian Chefs and Lavazza coffee teamed up with Michelin-starred chef Roberto Petza from Cagliari,…
Fennel, apple and avocado crudo – recipe
Fennel, apple and avocado crudo Contributed by Kay Chun Cooking time: 30 minutes Serves: 4 Course: Starter Skill level: Easy Ingredients: 1…
Courgette flowers, apple and horseradish – recipe
Courgette flowers, apple and horseradish Chef: Alessandro Gavagna Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 4 Course: Starter Skill level: Easy Ingredients: 36/40 courgette…
Mushroom Agnolotti – recipe by Michel Roux Jr.
Mushroom Agnolotti recipe Serves 4-5 Ingredients For the Filling: 300g white mushrooms (or any edible wild mushroom) 60g grated Parmesan 50g fresh…