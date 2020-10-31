Halloween Wines: 13 Haunting pours to keep the real ghosts out

There might not be ‘trick-or-treating’ this year but there is always a need for a proper glass of wine.

As evenings get longer and ghosts – of past, present and future – lurk in the dark, get ready for the most unusual, and possibly scariest, of Halloweens. Don’t worry, we’ve selected 13 wines that make the most of all superstitions and, behind scary labels and names, hide delicious pours to keep you happy and warm. From a Supernatural Pét-Nat to the bloodiest of reds there’s something for everyone and for every possible dark mood.

This selection will give you endless food pairing possibilities. Instead of carving those pumpkins why not make a delicious pie? It will be a dream alongside Les Sorcières (‘The Witches´) from Domaine du Clos des Fées. Or maybe a nice cheese platter to go with Momento Mori’s Staring at the Sun (don’t try it at home if you’re a vampire)?

If craving a medium-rare juicy steak, you can’t go wrong with Banshee’s Cabernet Sauvignon. For a Thanksgiving anticipation, a crispy roast turkey will find a good match in the iconic Ànima Negra, a wine with a beautiful ‘dark soul’ made from Mallorca’s own variety, Callet. And speaking of sunnier spots, those yearning for the return of warmer days should try Domaine des Diables’ devilish rosé alongside a seafood platter.

Or just cosy up with a selection of Edgar Allan Poe’s short stories and a glass of Corvus’ Ala Negra. Make the most of these dark and lonely days – instead of getting broody, you should use these bottles to lift your spirits.

So that in the end, the only spirit in your home is that of (moderate) inebriation!

13 Haunting Halloween wines

