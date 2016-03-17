Fennel, apple and avocado crudo – recipe

Pink peppercorns (no relation to the black or white variety) are slightly spicy but fruity, with a mild citrus taste. Here, they flavour the salt sprinkled on a super-easy vegetable crudo. This appetizer with a glass of Riesling as the sun comes out is an experience.
Fennel, apple and avocado crudo
Contributed by Kay Chun
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4
Course: Starter
Skill level: Easy
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon crushed pink peppercorns
- 1 tablespoon chopped drained capers
- 1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon finely grated Ruby Red grapefruit zest
- 6 tablespoons fresh grapefruit juice
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon chopped dill
- 2 firm, ripe Hass avocados—halved, pitted and cut into very thin wedges
- 1 fennel bulb—halved, cored and very thinly sliced lengthwise (2 cups)
- 1 medium Granny Smith apple, cored and thinly sliced
Method:
- In a bowl, mix the pink peppercorns with the capers and salt. In another bowl, whisk the grapefruit zest with the juice, oil and dill.
- On a serving platter, layer the avocados, fennel and apple, overlapping them slightly. Drizzle the grapefruit vinaigrette over the crudo and sprinkle with some of the pink peppercorn–caper salt. Serve immediately, passing the remaining salt at the table.
Suggested pairing
This fragrant salad is lovely with a lightly floral southern French rosé, or a dry Riesling from the Alsace, Clare Valley in Australia, or Germany.
