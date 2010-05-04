Bordeaux 2009 release prices

Our directory of release prices for all the major properties...
Decanter’s Bordeaux 2009 release price directory:
|
Release Price (ex-negociant)
|
Retail
|
+/- 2008
|
UK Stockist
|Angelus
|
–
|
€210
|
–
|
+256%
|Alter Ego Palmer
|
–
|
€34
|
–
|
+48%
|Armailhac
|
–
|
€27.6
|
€40 p/b
|
+44%
|Ausone
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Ballestard la Tonelle
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Batailley
|
–
|
€20.5
|
–
|
+37%
|Beauregard
|
–
|
€26
|
–
|
+49%
|Bellevue
|
–
|
€41
|
–
|
+74%
|Bellevue Mondotte
|
–
|
€216
|
–
|
+64%
|Beychevelle
|
–
|
€44
|
–
|
+105%
|Boyd-Cantenac
|
–
|
–
|
€42
|
–
|Branaire Ducru
|
–
|
€44
|
–
|
+83%
|Calon Segur
|
–
|
€51.2
|
–
|
+109%
|Canon
|
–
|
€90
|
–
|
+150%
|Canon La Gaffeliere
|
–
|
€59
|
–
|
+85%
|Cantemerle
|
–
|
€19.9
|
–
|
+43%
|Cantenac Brown
|
–
|
€35
|
–
|
+63%
|Carruades de Lafite
|
–
|
€68
|
–
|
+79%
|Chapelle d’Ausone
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Chasse Spleen
|
–
|
€16.8
|
–
|
+24%
|Cheval Blanc
|
–
|
€700
|
–
|
+133%
|Clarence Haut Brion
|
–
|
€90
|
–
|
+150%
|Clerc Milon
|
–
|
€36
|
–
|
+66%
|Climens
|
–
|
€72
|
–
|
+23%
|Clinet
|
–
|
€70
|
–
|
+112%
|Clos du Marquis
|
–
|
€33.6
|
–
|
+56%
|Clos Fourtet
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Conseillante
|
–
|
€138
|
–
|
+233%
|Cos d’ Estournel
|
–
|
€210
|
–
|
+233%
|Dom. De Chevalier
|
–
|
€45.6
|
–
|
+94%
|du Tertre
|
–
|
€21.35
|
–
|
+34%
|Ducru Beaucaillou
|
–
|
€180
|
–
|
+188%
|Duhart Milon
|
–
|
€38
|
–
|
+72%
|Dufort-Vivens
|
–
|
€24.5
|
–
|
+54%
|d’Issan
|
–
|
€39.6
|
–
|
+83%
|d’Yquem
|
–
|
€540
|
–
|
+238%
|Echo de Lynch Bages
|
–
|
€21.6
|
–
|
+52%
|Eglise Clinet
|
–
|
€276
|
–
|
+294%
|Figeac
|
–
|
€160
|
–
|
+290%
|Fieuzal [Red]
|
–
|
€22.8
|
–
|
+52%
|Gaffeliere
|
–
|
€52
|
–
|
+86%
|Gazin
|
–
|
€45
|
–
|
+56%
|Giscours
|
–
|
€36.5
|
£429 (12)
|
+43%
|Grand Mayne
|
–
|
€26
|
–
|
+30%
|Grand Puy Lacoste
|
–
|
€48
|
–
|
+100%
|Gruaud Larose
|
–
|
€39.4
|
–
|
+68%
|Haut Bailly
|
–
|
€76.8
|
–
|
+71%
|Haut Batailley
|
–
|
€23.5
|
–
|
+34.3%
|Haut Brion
|
–
|
€600
|
–
|
+300%
|Kirwan
|
–
|
€34.5
|
–
|
+60%
|La Couspaude
|
–
|
€33
|
–
|
+53%
|La dame de montrose
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|La Dominique
|
–
|
€27.6
|
–
|
+47%
|La Fleur Petrus
|
–
|
–
|
£932 (12)
|
–
|La Gaffeliere
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|La Lagune
|
–
|
€32
|
–
|
+36%
|La Mondotte
|
–
|
€248
|
–
|
+200%
|Lafite-Rothschild
|
–
|
€550
|
–
|
+323%
|Laforge
|
–
|
€22
|
–
|
+5%
|Lagrange (St Julien)
|
–
|
€37.2
|
–
|
+73%
|Langoa Barton
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Larcis Ducasse
|
–
|
€36
|
–
|
+20%
|Lascombes
|
–
|
€60
|
–
|
+100%
|Latour
|
–
|
€600
|
–
|
+361.5
|Le Dome
|
–
|
€95
|
–
|
+36%
|Le Pin
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Leoville Barton
|
–
|
€62.5
|
–
|
+131%
|Leoville Las Cases
|
–
|
€216
|
–
|
+173%
|Leoville Poyferre
|
–
|
€72
|
–
|
+172%
|Les Forts de Latour
|
–
|
€89
|
–
|
+93%
|l’Evangile
|
–
|
€180
|
–
|
+200%
|Lynch Bages
|
–
|
€72
|
–
|
+125%
|Malescot St Exu.
|
–
|
€55
|
–
|
+150%
|Margaux
|
–
|
€550
|
–
|
+323%
|Mission Haut Brion
|
–
|
€540
|
–
|
+391%
|Monbousquet
|
–
|
€27
|
–
|
+15%
|Montrose
|
–
|
€108
|
–
|
+157%
|Mouton Rothschild
|
–
|
€550
|
–
|
+358%
|Nenin
|
–
|
€38.8
|
–
|
+61%
|Pagodes de Cos
|
–
|
€36
|
–
|
+82%
|Palmer
|
–
|
€215
|
–
|
+153%
|Pape Clement
|
–
|
€92.4
|
–
|
+3%
|Pavie
|
–
|
€196
|
–
|
+100%
|Pavie Decesse
|
–
|
€118
|
–
|
+51%
|Pavie Macquin
|
–
|
€49
|
–
|
+81%
|Pavillon Rouge
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Peby Faugeres
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Petit Cheval
|
–
|
€105
|
–
|
+119%
|Petit Mouton
|
–
|
€60
|
–
|
+56%
|Petit Village
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Petrus
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Phelan Segur
|
–
|
€23
|
–
|
+44.7%
|Pichon Baron
|
–
|
€90
|
–
|
+109%
|Pichon Lalande
|
–
|
€126
|
–
|
+223%
|Pontet Canet
|
–
|
€72
|
–
|
+67%
|Potensac
|
–
|
€15
|
–
|
+27.7%
|Prima, Ch. Carignan
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Rauzan Gassies
|
–
|
–
|
€37
|
–
|Rauzan Segla
|
–
|
€60
|
–
|
+67%
|Reserve de la Comtesse
|
–
|
–
|
€39
|
–
|Rieussec
|
–
|
€54
|
–
|
+46%
|Smith Haut Lafitte [R]
|
–
|
€52
|
–
|
+86%
|Smith Haut Lafitte [W]
|
–
|
€58
|
+33%
|Sociando Mallet
|
–
|
€26.4
|
–
|
+38.9%
|Talbot
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Teyssier
|
–
|
€10.2
|
–
|
+7%
|Troplong Mondot
|
–
|
€92
|
–
|
+136%
|Vieux Chateau Certan
|
–
|
€156
|
–
|
+311%
|
|
AVERAGE INCREASE
|
+102.5%
|
Written by