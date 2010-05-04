Bordeaux 2009 release prices

Release Price (ex-negociant)
Retail
+/- 2008
UK Stockist
Angelus
€210
+256%
Alter Ego Palmer
€34
+48%
Armailhac
€27.6
€40 p/b
+44%
Ausone
Ballestard la Tonelle
Batailley
€20.5
+37%
Beauregard
€26
+49%
Bellevue
€41
+74%
Bellevue Mondotte
€216
+64%
Beychevelle
€44
+105%
Boyd-Cantenac
€42
Branaire Ducru
€44
+83%
Calon Segur
€51.2
+109%
Canon
€90
+150%
Canon La Gaffeliere
€59
+85%
Cantemerle
€19.9
+43%
Cantenac Brown
€35
+63%
Carruades de Lafite
€68
+79%
Chapelle d’Ausone
Chasse Spleen
€16.8
+24%
Cheval Blanc
€700
+133%
Clarence Haut Brion
€90
+150%
Clerc Milon
€36
+66%
Climens
€72
+23%
Clinet
€70
+112%
Clos du Marquis
€33.6
+56%
Clos Fourtet
Conseillante
€138
+233%
Cos d’ Estournel
€210
+233%
Dom. De Chevalier
€45.6
+94%
du Tertre
€21.35
+34%
Ducru Beaucaillou
€180
+188%
Duhart Milon
€38
+72%
Dufort-Vivens
€24.5
+54%
d’Issan
€39.6
+83%
d’Yquem
€540
+238%
Echo de Lynch Bages
€21.6
+52%
Eglise Clinet
€276
+294%
Figeac
€160
+290%
Fieuzal [Red]
€22.8
+52%
Gaffeliere
€52
+86%
Gazin
€45
+56%
Giscours
€36.5
£429 (12)
+43%
Grand Mayne
€26
+30%
Grand Puy Lacoste
€48
+100%
Gruaud Larose
€39.4
+68%
Haut Bailly
€76.8
+71%
Haut Batailley
€23.5
+34.3%
Haut Brion
€600
+300%
Kirwan
€34.5
+60%
La Couspaude
€33
+53%
La dame de montrose
La Dominique
€27.6
+47%
La Fleur Petrus
£932 (12)
La Gaffeliere
La Lagune
€32
+36%
La Mondotte
€248
+200%
Lafite-Rothschild
€550
+323%
Laforge
€22
+5%
Lagrange (St Julien)
€37.2
+73%
Langoa Barton
Larcis Ducasse
€36
+20%
Lascombes
€60
+100%
Latour
€600
+361.5
Le Dome
€95
+36%
Le Pin
Leoville Barton
€62.5
+131%
Leoville Las Cases
€216
+173%
Leoville Poyferre
€72
+172%
Les Forts de Latour
€89
+93%
l’Evangile
€180
+200%
Lynch Bages
€72
+125%
Malescot St Exu.
€55
+150%
Margaux
€550
+323%
Mission Haut Brion
€540
+391%
Monbousquet
€27
+15%
Montrose
€108
+157%
Mouton Rothschild
€550
+358%
Nenin
€38.8
+61%
Pagodes de Cos
€36
+82%
Palmer
€215
+153%
Pape Clement
€92.4
+3%
Pavie
€196
+100%
Pavie Decesse
€118
+51%
Pavie Macquin
€49
+81%
Pavillon Rouge
Peby Faugeres
Petit Cheval
€105
+119%
Petit Mouton
€60
+56%
Petit Village
Petrus
Phelan Segur
€23
+44.7%
Pichon Baron
€90
+109%
Pichon Lalande
€126
+223%
Pontet Canet
€72
+67%
Potensac
€15
+27.7%
Prima, Ch. Carignan
Rauzan Gassies
€37
Rauzan Segla
€60
+67%
Reserve de la Comtesse
€39
Rieussec
€54
+46%
Smith Haut Lafitte [R]
€52
+86%
Smith Haut Lafitte [W]
€58
+33%
Sociando Mallet
€26.4
+38.9%
Talbot
Teyssier
€10.2
+7%
Troplong Mondot
€92
+136%
Vieux Chateau Certan
€156
+311%
AVERAGE INCREASE
+102.5%
