Batailley 2020 release: ‘Great value for money’ potential

Château Batailley 2020 was released this morning (21 May) at €26.5 ex-Bordeaux, a 3% increase on the 2019-vintage release price.

Decanter’s Jane Anson gave it 94 points and called it a ‘signature Batailley in that it has that essence-of-Pauillac feel’. She added, ‘Really one to look out for in this vintage.’

Batailley is being offered at £337 per bottles in bond on the international market, just 0.3% above the current market price of its 2019 vintage, according to Liv-ex.

‘With one of the smallest increases so far in this en primeur campaign, Batailley has real potential to stand out as great value for money,’ said Liv-ex.

Analyst group Wine Lister said of the 2020 release, ‘Some buyers looking to open a bottle sooner might note a little availability of both 2019 and 2018 remains at their original en primeur release prices.’

Yet it added, ‘However, on brand strength alone, this looks like a solid buy.’

Branaire-Ducru 2020 also released today, at €31.20 ex-Bordeaux, which is a 10.6% increase on the 2019 release price.

But it’s being sold at £372 (12x 75cl in bond), which puts it below the current market prices 2019 and 2018.

Jane Anson gave the wine 93 points, and said it had a ‘really excellent St-Julien character; a lovely Branaire’.

Liv-ex said the release looks ‘very well-positioned, being cheaper than the 2019 and 2018 vintages’.

Wine Lister said, ‘With a price slightly up on last year’s generous en primeur discount (while still offering significant discount on the 2018 release price) this could work, considering Branaire’s long-term upward quality and popularity trajectory.’

