Jane Anson tasted around 800 wines for Bordeaux 2020 en primeur, and gives this vintage 4/5 – putting it on a par with 2018 but lower than 2019 and 2016.

‘This vintage has seen some of the lowest yields of recent years, and the resulting concentration means the ability to manage these low yields while keeping fruit and freshness was a line that needed careful walking,’ said Anson in her full Bordeaux 2020 en primeur verdict.

Some releases so far may offer early clues about buyer sentiment following a relatively successful-yet-narrow campaign for Bordeaux 2019 en primeur wines last year, and signs of Bordeaux garnering greater enthusiasm on the fine wine market in general.

Bordeaux 2020 releases

Listed in alphabetical order.

Price ex-Bordeaux = €260. Price x 12 (75cl) in bond = £3,048. Change from 2019 release price = + 13%

Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = €380 . Price x 12 (75cl) in bond = £4,656. Change from 2019 release price = +3.5%

Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = €26.40. Price x 12 (75cl) in bond = £324. Change from 2019 release price = 0

Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = €24. Price x 12 (75cl) in bond = £290. Change from 2019 release price = 0.

Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = . Price x 12 (75cl) in bond = £1,000 (?) . Change from 2019 release price = -4.7%.

Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux. Price x 12 (75cl) in bond = £358 . Change from 2019 release price = + 1.1%.

Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = . Price x12 (75cl) in bond = £730. Change from 2019 release price = + 12%.

Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = €38.40. Change from 2019 release price = 1.1%.

Monbousquet 2020

Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = €32.40. Price x12 (75cl) in bond = £391. Change from 2019 release price = + 7.1%.

Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = €240. Price x12 (75cl) in bond= £2,890. Change from 2019 release price = -3%.

Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = Price x 12 (75cl) in bond =Pavie Decesse 2020 . Change from 2019 release price = + 3.5%.

