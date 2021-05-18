Jane Anson tasted around 800 wines for Bordeaux 2020 en primeur, and gives this vintage 4/5 – putting it on a par with 2018 but lower than 2019 and 2016.
‘This vintage has seen some of the lowest yields of recent years, and the resulting concentration means the ability to manage these low yields while keeping fruit and freshness was a line that needed careful walking,’ said Anson in her full Bordeaux 2020 en primeur verdict.
Some releases so far may offer early clues about buyer sentiment following a relatively successful-yet-narrow campaign for Bordeaux 2019 en primeur wines last year, and signs of Bordeaux garnering greater enthusiasm on the fine wine market in general.
Bordeaux 2020 releases
Listed in alphabetical order. Click on wine name to see score and tasting note from Jane Anson, exclusively for Decanter Premium members.
Angélus 2020
Price ex-Bordeaux = €260. Price x 12 (75cl) in bond = £3,048. Change from 2019 release price = + 13%
Cheval Blanc 2020
Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = €380 . Price x 12 (75cl) in bond = £4,656. Change from 2019 release price = +3.5%
Coutet 2020
Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = €26.40. Price x 12 (75cl) in bond = £324. Change from 2019 release price = 0
Doisy-Daëne 2020
Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = €24. Price x 12 (75cl) in bond = £290. Change from 2019 release price = 0.
Hosanna 2020
Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = . Price x 12 (75cl) in bond = £1,000 (?) . Change from 2019 release price = -4.7%.
Langoa Barton 2020
Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux. Price x 12 (75cl) in bond = £358 . Change from 2019 release price = + 1.1%.
Léoville Barton 2020
Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = . Price x12 (75cl) in bond = £730. Change from 2019 release price = + 12%.
Lafaurie-Peyraguey 2020
Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = €38.40. Change from 2019 release price = 1.1%.
Monbousquet 2020
Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = €32.40. Price x12 (75cl) in bond = £391. Change from 2019 release price = + 7.1%.
Pavie 2020
Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = €240. Price x12 (75cl) in bond= £2,890. Change from 2019 release price = -3%.
Pavie Decesse 2020
Price per bottle ex-Bordeaux = Price x 12 (75cl) in bond =Pavie Decesse 2020 . Change from 2019 release price = + 3.5%.
Dates of Bordeaux 2020 releases and analysis, including vintage pricing comparisons
May 18th – Angélus, Pavie, Léoville Barton lead new releases
May 11th – Cheval Blanc 2020 release kick-starts Bordeaux en primeur