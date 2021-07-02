Château Le Pin 2020 releases at €1,700 a bottle

The price is 21.4% higher than the tiny property’s 2019 release price, said Liv-ex, and translates to a UK merchant offer of £24,000 per 12-bottle case, which is 17.2% below the current market price of the 2019 vintage.
Decanter’s Jane Anson awarded the 2020 wine 97 points, saying it will ‘give the best of itself with at least a decade in bottle’.
She added: ‘This is a brilliant Le Pin – seductive, with the density and pleasure you expect from this estate, with slow delivery of pure black berry fruits and a toasted coffee and cocoa bean finish with cooler waves of gunsmoke and earth.’
Liv-ex described the 2020 release price as ‘good value’, although it said the 2012 offered a more affordable alternative. Buying power would be largely dictated by long-term relationships and allocations, given the imbalance between supply and demand.
The release leaves only fellow Pomerol property Petrus still to announce pricing for its 2020 en primeur wine.