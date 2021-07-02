Château Le Pin 2020 releases at €1,700 a bottle

The price is 21.4% higher than the tiny property’s 2019 release price, said Liv-ex, and translates to a UK merchant offer of £24,000 per 12-bottle case, which is 17.2% below the current market price of the 2019 vintage.

Decanter’s Jane Anson awarded the 2020 wine 97 points, saying it will ‘give the best of itself with at least a decade in bottle’.

She added: ‘This is a brilliant Le Pin – seductive, with the density and pleasure you expect from this estate, with slow delivery of pure black berry fruits and a toasted coffee and cocoa bean finish with cooler waves of gunsmoke and earth.’

Liv-ex described the 2020 release price as ‘good value’, although it said the 2012 offered a more affordable alternative. Buying power would be largely dictated by long-term relationships and allocations, given the imbalance between supply and demand.

The release leaves only fellow Pomerol property Petrus still to announce pricing for its 2020 en primeur wine.

You may also like: