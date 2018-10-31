1970 Port: Vintage guide

Drink A fine vintage which was widely declared and continues to fulfill its promise 5/5

Weather Conditions

Cool weather during the flowering reduced yields and, following a dry summer, prospects at the start of picking looked good.

The harvest began around 20 September in extreme heat. Due to the dry summer, sugar readings were on the low side but the heat served to raisin a portion of the crop, thereby concentrating the musts.

Cooler night-time temperatures as the vintage progressed helped to slow down fermentations and produced wines with exceptional colour and body.

Best Producers

Early tastings tended to play down the overall quality of the 1970s and it is only several decades on that these tight-knit, beautifully balanced wines have come to be judged in their true light.

Although not as fine overall as the undeniably impressive 1963s, there are wines from 1970 that deserve to be ranked among the great vintage Ports of the 20th century.

This being the last vintage to be bottled both in Portugal and in the UK, there is inevitably a certain amount of variation from bottle to bottle. All subsequent vintages were bottled in Vila Nova de Gaia.

Calem

Delaforce

Dow’s

Fonseca

Graham’s

Kopke

Niepoort

Quinta do Noval Nacional

Taylor’s