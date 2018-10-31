1982 Port: Vintage guide

Drink Forward and relatively fast-maturing, with soft, sweet character 3/5

Weather Conditions

After a dry winter and warm spring, June and July were abnormally cool with high cloud and hazy conditions with some showers. Consequently, the vines were well-able to cope with the extreme heat in August and early September, with beneficial heavy rain over the last weekend in August.

The grapes were uniformly healthy with high sugar readings throughout the Douro.

Best Producers

1982/1983 is a classic example of a so-called ‘split vintage’ (see also 1991/1992), where there was a lack of consensus among the Port shippers as to which of the two is the better year.

In the end, 1983 won hands down. Although the ripe, healthy fruit is reflected in the soft, sweet raisiny character of the 1982s, they are relatively forward and early maturing. Those who decided not to opt for a fully fledged declaration bottled some successful single-quinta wines.

Churchill

Niepoort

Sandeman

Quinta do Noval