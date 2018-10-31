1985 Port: Vintage guide

Drink Universally declared; a warm summer produced some outstandingly good wines for the long term, but some emerged with serious faults. Buyer beware! The best are lovely now and can be drunk over the next 25 years 4/5

Vintage review by Richard Mayson, 2018

Weather Conditions

A textbook growing season: a wet winter was followed by a cool spring and from June onwards the weather was magnificent. The grapes were gathered under perfect conditions with unbroken summer-like weather from early September until the end of the harvest.

The only serious problem for the winemakers was the midday heat (up to 32C) and this may account for the variability in some of the 1985s.

Best Producers

A unanimous declaration, but some of the wines have not lived up to their early promise having subsequently turned volatile in bottle.

However, the power and concentration that is the hallmark of the 1985 vintage continues to live on in many of the wines. These will remain impressive to drink over the medium-to-long-term.

Dow’s

Fonseca

Graham’s

Warre’s