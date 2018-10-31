1991 Port: Vintage guide

Drink Soft and relatively early maturing, declared by Dow’s, Graham’s and Warre’s among others. Drink now and over the next ten years 4/5

Vintage review by Richard Mayson, 2018

Weather Conditions

Growing conditions were good: a wet winter was followed by a dry, settled spring and early summer when flowering took place under ideal conditions.

High summer was hot and very dry, relieved only by some timely rain on 11 and 12 September and again just before the harvest. When picking began, ambient temperatures were still high, presenting real problems for those producers without means of controlling fermentations.

Best Producers

The grapes tended to be small with little juice resulting in deep, dense powerful wines for the medium-to-long-term. It was declared by the Symington-owned houses Dow’s, Graham’s, Warre’s, Smith Woodhouse, Gould Campbell and Quarles Harris in preference to 1992.

Taylor’s and Fonseca declared single-quinta wines.

1991 was a watershed vintage in that, for the first time, more vintage Port was shipped to the United States than the United Kingdom.

Taylor’s

Croft

Rozès

Ferreira

Niepoort

Graham’s