1995 Port: Vintage guide

Eccentric weather conditions permitted only a few producers to declare a vintage

Weather Conditions

After a generally cool spring and early summer, August provided four weeks of unrelenting heat. In the Douro Superior, which is always the hottest and driest of the Douro’s three sub-regions, some growers began picking as early as mid-August.

By 7 September the harvest was underway throughout much of the Douro region as grapes began to shrivel on the vine.

Best Producers

The extreme heat made for some rather coarse, burnt wines with roasted coffee notes, but the sheer jammy concentration of flavour justified a fully-fledged declaration for some.

Barros, Burmester Krohn, Osborne, Noval Roses and Pocas declared outright, with the remainder opting for second label or single-quinta Ports. Drink over the medium-term.

Quinta do Crasto

Fonseca Guimaraens

Quinta do Noval

Quinta de la Rosa

Quinta de Vargellas Vinha Velha (Taylor)

Quinta do Vesuvio