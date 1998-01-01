1998 Port: Vintage guide

Keep Some excellent single-quinta Ports for drinking in the medium-term 3/5

Weather Conditions

A cool, wet spring and early summer slashed yields and induced mildew and oidium in many vineyards.

After a period of unrelenting heat in high summer, a minute but potentially outstanding vintage appeared to be on the cards. Picking began in the Douro Superior on 14 September, and by 24 September the harvest was underway.

Unfortunately, the heavens opened at the same time, diluting sugar levels and turning a potentially great vintage into a curate’s egg: merely good in parts.

No major declaration, but some good, concentrated wines were produced by quintas in the Douro Superior, which picked before the rain.