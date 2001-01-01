2001 vintage guide for Vintage Port

Keep Most declared either single-quinta Ports or under their second label 4/5

Weather Conditions

After one of the wettest winters since records began, mild and humid conditions led to an early bud-burst in March.

From April onwards the weather cleared and only 110mm of rain fell until the end of August. With flowering taking place under optimum conditions and the ground-water supplies thoroughly replenished, there was a large crop.

Temperatures were uneven during August but rain at the end of the month helped to swell the grapes. The weather was generally fine during picking with warm days and cold nights.

Best Producers

After a unanimous declaration in 2000, it would have been surprising if the main shippers had chosen to declare 2001 as well.

Most declared either single-quinta Port or under their second label. The exception was Quinta do Noval, who declared Nacional – made in tiny quantities and certainly one of the best wines of the vintage.

Other outstanding wines are: Fonseca’s Guimaraens and Quinta do Vesuvio. Good wines from Quinta dos Canais (Cockburn), Quinta das Carvalhas (Real Companhia Velha), Quinta Senhora da Ribeira (Dow’s), Quinta do Panascal (Fonseca), Secundum (Niepoort), Pocas, Quinta da Terra Feita (Taylor’s).