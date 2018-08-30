Malbec, Tannat and Carmenère have each found a signature style in South America. Alistair Cooper MW assesses their importance and asks what the future holds for these varieties...

One might expect South America’s rich wine culture and heritage to be firmly Hispanic. Yet it is the Gallic trio of Malbec, Tannat and (arguably) Carmenère that have established themselves as the key signature grapes on the opposite side of the Atlantic.

Historically each variety has played an important role in the evolution of the French wine industry, yet they have since been relegated to little more than bit-part players in their homeland. How did these grapes become so firmly ensconced in the vineyards of South America, and what does their future hold?

