Mediterranean & Balkan Fine Wine Encounter

11am - 5pm, Saturday 13 May

Venue: The Landmark Hotel, London NW1

Please note that the Grand Tasting and the Masterclass are two separate events. The Masterclass ticket does not give you access to the Grand Tasting.

Join Decanter and many of the Mediterranean and Balkan's most iconic producers for Decanter’s Fine Wine Encounter set in the elegant surroundings of The Landmark Hotel, London. Spend an entire day tasting the very best examples of wines from the Mediterranean and Balkan regions. Your ticket will give you full access to the Grand Tasting rooms, where you will have the chance to walk around, meet the winemakers in person and sample Mediterranean and Balkan wines.